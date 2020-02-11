Advertisement

On October 10, 2015, an apparently healthy Terral Ellis Jr. contacted the authorities in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, to obtain a pending warrant for a DUI. Less than two weeks later, Ellis died at Ottawa County Prison in Miami, Oklahoma in October 2015.

Now a recently released surveillance video from the prison, showing how workers don’t respond to Ellis’ repeated calls for help from just a few meters away, sheds light on the controversial case that is now before a judge who will decide whether to leave the office the sheriff can be held responsible for his death.

The prison surveillance video captured the sounds of Ellis’ repeated requests for help from his isolated cell for several days. The approximately one hour long video from CBS News shows and hears several employees walking past his cell and making fun of him as he screams.

“If you can’t breathe, how can you talk?” an employee said.

Terral Ellis Jr. (right) appeared to be healthy when he entered Ottawa County prison to deliver himself.

CBS news

Twelve days after his arrival, Ellis died of sepsis and pneumonia. He was only 26 years old.

“I know he wanted to extradite himself because he was trying to improve,” said Terral’s brother Garrett Ellis. He told CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca that his brother wanted to change his life for his young son after a series of law violations, including driving license and drug possession convictions.

Ellis watched the surveillance video for the first time during his interview with Villafranca. he said he couldn’t stand looking at it for even a minute.

“Why did you stop?” Villafranca asked.

“Well, just hearing my brother’s voices is easy … it’s just too difficult to hear him in so much pain,” Garrett replied.

Ellis and his lawyer spoke exclusively to “CBS This Morning” to discuss their lawsuit, which focuses on moments like these:

Former prison nurse Theresa Horn yells at Terral for pretending to be ill (“I’m tired of dealing with your ass. Damn nothing wrong with you”) less than four hours before he isn’t in his cell responded more. She told Ellis that EMS hadn’t found anything wrong with him.

The surveillance video appears to show employees of the Ottawa County prison in Miami, Oklahoma, who ignore inmate Terral Ellis Jr.’s requests for help.

CBS news

Villafranca asked Garrett, “What did you think of the way the nurse spoke to him?”

“It was inappropriate,” he replied. “Yes, she neglected his health completely.”

Attorney Dan Smolen and Garrett Ellis, brothers of Terral Ellis Jr.

Ellis’ family lawyer, Dan Smolen, is currently leading the unlawful lawsuit against death and negligence against the prison, the former employees who have since left the prison, and the sheriff’s office. “We got in touch with inmates. And then we got in touch with family members who were really worried about what had happened to Terral because he was healthy in prison.

“I think all prison staff should have been charged with manslaughter.”

“Criminal?” asked Villafranca.

“Criminal, yes, absolutely. I think a jury will ultimately find that Terral’s civil rights have been violated in the most extreme way.”

County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd is named in the suit. He didn’t work there when Terral died, but told CBS News that the prison’s medical logs are now among the best there are. (The sheriff’s office runs the prison.)

When asked about his response to the surveillance video, Floyd replied, “I was down.”

“What does this justice look like?” Villafranca asked. “What do you think should happen to you and your prison?”

“In my opinion, a civil rights violation investigation should be opened,” said the sheriff.

A judge decides whether to allow federal trial to determine whether the sheriff’s office can be held responsible for his death. The defense will present its final pleadings to the judge on Monday.

Some of the video’s staff, including former nurse Theresa Horn, are no longer in prison. In a statement, Horn’s lawyer told “CBS This Morning” that “the videos are not the full picture and are only possible evidence.”

The FBI has contacted lawyer Dan Smolen and is interested in further investigating the case.

