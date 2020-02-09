Advertisement

Meghan McCain again stirs the drama about The View. The ‘Hot Topics’ table had been quiet for a few weeks since the exit of Abby Huntsman. After days of rumors around the co-hosts, there seemed to be peace in the show until this week. After a serious debate about the process of indictment in the senate, cases arose between McCain and Whoopi Goldberg. The former called the latter ‘contemptuous’ and fans didn’t have it.

Meghan McCain | Greg Endries / Bravo

How did the feud start?

The View’s ladies gave Mitt Romney props for going against his Republican party. He cast the only GOP vote to condemn and take Donald Trump out of office. McCain does not fully trust the senator of Utah and warned Goldberg of placing “all her bets” on him.

“Listen, I’m 63 years old,” Goldberg reminded McCain. “I have experienced this with these people for years.”

“I’m 35 years old,” McCain interrupted.

“Yes, and you’re half that old,” Goldberg added.

“That is very dismissive,” McCain continued. “I don’t currently understand what my age has to do with my political perspective.”

Goldberg had previously called on John McCain and said that she trusted him as she did with Romney. That didn’t go well with McCain shooting back.

“With all due respect, Mitt Romney is nothing like my father,” McCain shot back, sipping her drink.

Fans defend Whoopi Goldberg

Unlike McCain, fans understood Goldberg and what they were trying to say. The show’s moderator didn’t fire McCain because of her age, she just said she had more experience with politicians who adopted their ideas. Viewers on the official YouTube page of The View stood on Goldberg’s side and dragged McCain to the commentary section.

“Whoopi actually stayed fairly calm despite how nasty Meghan became. To be honest, they all look tired and over, “a fan commented.

“Meghan, I’m 35 too, and your ignorance is incredibly high. You’re insanely disrespectful and arrogant,” another fan added.

“This is the problem with Meghan McCain, she doesn’t let Whoopi finish and then tries to be the victim. This is all calculating, “a viewer replied.

“I don’t know why it was so hard for Meghan to understand Whoopi’s point, it was actually fairly simple. Meghan has serious problems,” another viewer said.

“Whoopi tried to say something that was probably very logical, but we will never know because Meghan is rude and disrespectful,” wrote a YouTube user.

“She went from aggressor to victim, to aggressor in less than 3 minutes,” another YouTube user added.

Meghan McCain recognizes the earlier feud with Whoopi Goldberg

The feud between Goldberg and McCain happened shortly after the latter acknowledged the previous fight in December. This was the fight where Goldberg told McCain to “stop talking.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, McCain finally solved the problem.

“It was rough,” McCain said. “I will say she had a bad day and we talked about it that night and the next day. It’s live TV and it’s really stressful times for everyone. I love her. She apologized for the air, she apologized for the air. We all have f *** on the show. I forgive her and I love her and I couldn’t do the show … if she leaves, I’ll go. “

The View is broadcast on weekdays at 11 am ET and 10 am CT / PT.

