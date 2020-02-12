Advertisement

Meghan McCain is the conservative co-host of The View who is always in a controversy. The show tends to lean to the left while McCain leans to the right and often clashes with her co-hosts. For the talk show to work, someone with McCain’s political views is needed to have a healthy debate. However, fans have called on the political analyst because she did not respect her panel members and talked about them. This week there was an incident that caused viewers to play at home.

Meghan McCain | Greg Endries / Bravo

Meghan McCain exceeds her position

Aside from mentioning who her father is, McCain constantly reminds the public what her work on The View consists of. She says she is a political analyst who helps provide insight into the minds of republicans.

Advertisement

However, it is known that McCain exceeds her position as commentator and tries to lead the show like the moderator. Whoopi Goldberg is the main moderator, but in her absence Joy Behar takes over.

On Tuesday’s episode and after a heated debate about whether the Democratic Party would support Bernie Sanders, Behar McCain instructed to read the teleprompter. Throughout the month of February and in honor of Black History Month, the show shows a groundbreaking African-American figure.

Although it was the show’s moderator – who has direct contact with the floor manager through an earphone – that encouraged her to follow the segment, McCain refused to do so.

“There is no time for that, we have to do it in the next segment,” McCain said, looking at the audience.

Behar insisted and told the conservative co-host to “read that.”

“We don’t have time. I don’t do this within 30 seconds,” McCain replied.

“Are you the stage manager?” Behar asked jokingly. “Do it!”

“I’m the captain now,” McCain joked. “There is no time now … ok.”

After the fight, McCain finally read the FYI that celebrated Zelda Wynn Valdes, the first black fashion designer to open her own store.

Fans respond to the latest tantrum of Meghan McCain

Although it seemed that McCain had good intentions and wanted to give the Black History Month FYI ample time to celebrate, fans did not do so. Viewers at home went to social media to respond to how McCain was acting during the segment.

“Meghan, how dare you read the monthly Black History segment?”, A fan said. “That is overly rude. I am tired of your constant interruptions and rude behavior. Totally unacceptable. “

“She was also commissioned by Joy as her manager and Joy had to remind her of that,” a viewer replied to the previous tweet.

“She wasted the time she said she didn’t have to read it by refusing to read it. She’s a bit strange sometimes. I don’t know what her problem is, “a Twitter user added.

“I want the network to stop its ongoing unprofessional behavior,” another fan commented.

During the conversation there was a person who pointed out that McCain wanted to spend more time on the celebration.

“I think she thought it deserved more than 30 seconds before the break,” defended a McCain fan. “She said she wouldn’t do it within 30 seconds.”

Another fan then responded and said: “It was not her call to make. She was unprofessional. “

The View is broadcast on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT / CT.

Advertisement