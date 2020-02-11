The village of Sodus Point declares the state of emergency

Advertisement

SODUS POINT VILLAGE, NJ (WSYR-TV) – The village of Sodus Point has declared a state of emergency due to excessive water levels.

The high water level comes from Lake Ontario.

Mayor Dave McDowell told NewsChannel 9 that the state of emergency will remain in force for 30 days.

The emergency could also be canceled by a similar order before 30 days have passed.

The water level of Lake Ontario is already above average.

Last year, water levels broke the historic mark of 2017, causing widespread damage and flooding along the south coast.

