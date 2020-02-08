Advertisement

Nowadays, being famous for a viral video is not that difficult thanks to the internet. At the same time, however, not much is needed to destroy someone’s career after a wrong move.

For example, one woman experienced the downfall of her career after posting just a six-minute video. Read on below to find out what happened and why the video was so controversial.

YouTube character | Olly Curtis / Future Publishing via Getty Images

Nicole Arbor posted a controversial video called “Dear Fat People”

Nicole Arbor is a YouTuber who started uploading videos online at the end of 2000. Arbor attracted many fans for several years for her blunt humor, although that eventually failed in 2015. That year she gained fame in 2015 when she uploaded a video called “Dear Fat People”.

The video showed how Arbor spoke to the camera while condemning overweight and obese people. Arbor did not stop her insulting thoughts because she wanted people to be so embarrassed that they would go outside and lose weight.

“Fat-shaming is nothing. Fat people made that up. That’s a race card without a race, “Arbor said at one point. “I’m not saying this as an a ** hole, I’m saying it because your friends should tell you.”

Nicole Arbor received a lot of recoil after posting her video

It is not surprising that the video of Arbor was not right for many people on the internet. Many critics slammed Arbor to promote anti-fat bias and contributed to the stigma that people with overweight and obesity already face every day.

For example, model Ashley Graham called Arbor’s video “disgusting” and that she was “tired of body shaming.”

Meanwhile, Whitney Thore, the star of TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, also called Arbor for her insensitivity. She told ABC News: “There are many reasons why people are overweight or obese. This idea that our embarrassment will make us behave better is simply ridiculous. “

Arbor was then fired from an upcoming film in which she would appear. She was also released from a choreography assignment for a video against bullying.

Nicole Arbor tried to defend himself after the kickback

Arbor, however, did not remain silent after a kickback. She started defending herself. The YouTuber claimed that her video was intended as “satire” and that it was “really important that we fooled everyone.”

Regarding the fact that many people found her video offensive, Arbor said: “I notice that someone sees his head offending. I find children who are hungry in a country with more than enough food offensive. I notice that women’s bodies are being mutilated for religious purposes, that’s offensive to me. But I don’t find words and satire offensive. “

Nicole Arbor was also accused of abusing her ex boyfriend

A few months after Arbor posted her infamous video “Best Fat People,” she was again attacked. This time, Arbor was accused of physically and emotionally abusing her ex-boyfriend, YouTuber Matthew Santoro.

Santoro uploaded a video called “My Abuse Story,” in which he described how he was “almost a year of my life” in an abuse relationship.

Although Santoro did not mention Arbor specifically in the video, fans nevertheless connected them immediately because it was known that they had been together for a while.

Arbor posted a video in response to Santoro. She claimed that she had never done anything wrong and that he made things right. She said, “He didn’t have domestic violence, it didn’t happen. He did this to get a view and hurt me.”

Both Arbor and Santoro have since deleted their videos, but it is clear that Arbor’s career has never recovered after these scandals.

