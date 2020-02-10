Advertisement

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Northrop Grumman delayed delivery of a Virginia space station on Sunday due to floor equipment issues.

The company launched a cargo ship from Wallops Island to NASA’s International Space Station within two to three minutes. With rain and clouds in this week’s forecast, the start was hit at least on Thursday.

Advertisement

The capsule on the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket holds 4 tons of supplies, including cheese and candy, for the three residents of the space station. The astronauts followed the countdown, but the live video feed was interrupted and they learned nothing about the delay until Mission Control broadcast the message half an hour later.

SpaceX also has a contract with NASA to supply station supplies. The next delivery will be in March.

___

The Department of Press Health and Science is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for the content.

Advertisement