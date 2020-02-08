Advertisement

The queen celebrated the 68th anniversary of her accession this week. But while the day itself is always spent quietly and privately in Sandringham House, the place where her beloved father died on February 6, 1952, the royal diary gets going. Elizabeth II, just a few days away from becoming the fourth longest-reigning monarch in recorded history, carried out a series of assignments during the week, while it appeared to be busy when her record-breaking rule began. Here you can see the Queen’s week on photos.

At a time when the past was a big part of the present, it may have been true that both of the public engagements that the queen carried out around the anniversary of her accession were related to her parents. On February 3, 2020, Elizabeth II visited RAF Marnham in Norfolk, who has a long relationship with her mother.

The queen traveled through the base and saw the Integrated Training Center where staff acquire the skills to qualify as a pilot Lightning Plane. There was also a demonstration of simulation-based training that allowed learning and development in air skills on the ground.

The queen followed in the footsteps of her father, King George VI, later in the week when she reopened the newly renovated Wolferton pumping station on the Sandringham estate. George VI opened the station seventy-two years earlier, on another cool February day in 1948.

His daughter and successor received a demonstration of the redesigned pumping station that has been improved to make it more environmentally friendly. The queen also tried her hand at starting the mechanisms that help dry and dry the surrounding swamp so that they can be used for farming.

While the queen was staying in Sandringham on February 6, large crowds gathered in London to see a 41-gun salute in honor of the anniversary of her accession. The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery paid tribute to Green Park while the bells rang in Westminster Abbey to mark the day.

The Queen is expected to return to London soon as her Christmas stay in Sandringham ends.

