The lover may just want to forget about looking for a significant other in the clubs or online, but take their clues from the farmers’ markets, where a shared love of food brings many people together. Behind many stalls are modern mother-and-pops that show that love is not about chocolates, champagne, flowers and fantasy suites on Valentine’s Day, but appreciate and continue to love each other’s strengths in their sweaty and stressed out worst.

During a tour of the FarmLovers markets in Ward Village from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, or Kailua on a Sunday, we found many couples who demonstrated what true love and support looks like. It is less about the romantic fantasy, and more about the grim day-in-day-day hardships of teamwork at home and outdoors, and working on shared goals while striving for a balance in life.

HA’AWI TOAST & TEA

Mark and Bonnie Shishido

Ha’awi started with two separate but trending ideas.

Bonnie Shishido was inspired by Julia Child blogger Julie Powell’s recreation of Child’s renowned eggplant pizza without crust, just a base of eggplant brushed with olive oil and topped with tomato sauce, Italian herbs and cheese.

“I wanted to eat that and it was great!”

The memory of the aubergine kept repeating itself, mixed with the idea of ​​avocado toast, a staple from Down Under, that began to trending here with the emergence of conscious eating habits.

So with a handful of her best recipes, Shishido launched Ha’awi Toast & Tea last February to offer a variety of toast at farmers’ markets. But she couldn’t do it alone and hire her husband, Mark Shishido, wine director for Alan Wong’s Restaurants.

“I needed someone to help me set up and process cash, and Mark is very good at presentation and plating. I just do the toast, “she said.

“Toast is a great canvas,” he said. “You can place everything on top.”

Their toast starts with a French baguette. The main toppings are eggplant stewed with onions, garlic and tomato sauce; broken avocado with a spoon of Ewa corn salsa; and kalua pork with hoisin sauce, coriander and green onions.

The company allows the couple to spend more time together than they could otherwise, with her workdays and late at night on restaurant hours.

They have been married for 40 years and he joked that the secret of making it work may have been “half of those years not at home” because of the demands of working for one of the island’s best restaurateurs.

One of their daughters, Jamie Shishido, said she loves seeing her parents roam and laugh together. Working at the farmers’ market has brought them all together more often, Jamie said, because she has her own house in West Oahu.

“It’s nice to be in such a small space together,” Jamie said. “Although it is for work, we can enjoy each other’s company.”

CHAMPA THAI

Abe and Ping Phanphengdy

At the end of the Laotian civil war in 1975, traveling to France was easy, so Abe Phanphengdy moved from Laos to Brittany, where he learned to cook in a Thai restaurant.

Later, on a trip to Hawaii to visit his brother, he met his future wife, Ping, and decided to stay. He needed work and instead of toiling for someone else, he and other family members opened the first Champa Thai restaurant at Pearl Kai Center in Aiea in 1989. With that first success, Champa Thai restaurants were created in neighborhoods in Oahu, with Abe and Ping runs its own store in Kaimuki for 14 years, until the property they rent was sold three years ago.

The couple could have found another permanent site, but chose to bring selected favorite dishes such as green papaya salad and pad thai to the farmers market, where they enjoy a livelier community of sellers and shoppers.

“We can see people come by and have more time to talk more because it’s not as stressful as a restaurant,” he said.

Although they sometimes have disagreements, she said they bicker more often when they ran the restaurant.

“We had a lot of expenses, and what do men and women fight about? Money, “he said. “Now there is no payroll, no reason to fight.”

ROSCOE’S SOURDOUGH

Jenny Bredeken and Roscoe Fowler

He was a construction worker and she was a nurse when Roscoe Fowler and Jenny Bredeken met six years ago. She didn’t find it strange at all that Fowler’s different interests were a strong curiosity and passion for fermentation and the many permutations, from making beer to sauerkraut to Kim Chee.

A year later, the couple went on a life-changing hike to visit her family in Minnesota, where she grew up on her father’s wheat farm with tractors, clearing up stone fields and taking care of crops and the family’s large garden.

“It was winter and there was nothing to do because it was so cold that we had to stay inside,” she said. “Because he was so bored, he was just starting to bake bread.”

With an endless array of bread styles to master, the baking experiments continued when the couple returned to Honolulu and friends were the recipients of Fowler’s projects. “When we gave it away, friends said,” You have to sell this, “and it just all came together,” Bredeken said. So Roscoe’s Sourdough was born, with bread made from wheat from her father’s farm.

“The flavors are so much fuller because the flour is ground just before we make the dough, so it’s so fresh,” she said.

Both were able to quit their jobs last May and said they could not have made their company work without each other. “I feel like we are in balance,” Fowler said. “She likes to get up early, I like to stay up late, so she has to push me.”

She is also business oriented and the more gregarious of the couple, so she is usually the one who greets customers and handles transactions.

Bredeken has accepted that Fowler’s sourdough starter has become the couple’s baby. “When we travel, he takes the starter and feeds it twice a day, just like a baby.”

COCO JOYE

Luke LaJoye and Polly Ralda (with baby Maxima)

The surfing trip from Polly Ralda to Hawaii a year ago changed to something more permanent when she met fellow surfer Luke LaJoye at a Whole Foods Market and fell in love.

They became inextricably linked, and although most women may not have understood or admitted his love of tree climbing, she found a way to make a business out of it.

One of the trees that he controlled was coconut, and now they can offer fresh coconut water, coconut milk, cream, coconut bread and other baked products at farmers’ markets from the North Shore to Honolulu based on his harvests.

Her know-how comes from moving from her native Guatemala to Barcelona, ​​Spain, to go to a culinary school. But instead of immediately putting her skills to work, she decided to continue studying in psychology.

“It took eight years, but now I finally do what I went to school for,” she said.

Their operation has become a kind of family affair: given the open, neighboring atmosphere of the farmers market, the couple is able to bring their daughter Maxima to work and watch over her, while customers moan about the latest addition to the farmers market family. When he does not serve customers, Luke can often rock his daughter, who is not much bigger than a coconut, with one hand.

HAWAII MEDICINAL PRODUCT

Tim Clark and Kiki Pu Chung

A shared interest in herbal medicines brought Tim Clark and Kiki Pu Chung together.

His family runs a homeopathic and nutritional medicine company based in Florida, while her great-grandmother was a medicine woman in China, who had to prescribe various herbal treatments for her village.

Chung grew up with an interest in plant medicine, but only when she grew up did she visit a naturopath who guided her to practitioners of plant medicine. Along the way, she learned to make a versatile healing ointment that could be used for cuts, burns and as a lip balm, which strengthened the power of plant medicine and led her to study la’au lapa’au, traditional Hawaiian plant medicine.

It wasn’t long before she started sharing her ointment and new knowledge with friends and family, and one product multiplied by around 20 that the pair now produces. Their product line includes reef-friendly sunscreen, face serum, CBD extracts and tinctures and insect repellent.

With “divide and rule” as the tactic used by many couples working together, she makes the products and Clark takes over from there. “I am businesslike, so I help with packaging and marketing,” he said.

“We really enjoy the farmers market community, so if we can be here and do something for the environment, it’s enough.”

SURFER’S WOMAN

Maya Mordechay and Yonatan Armon

Maybe it was intentional, but when Maya Mordechay was about to make her first trip to Hawaii, she looked for contacts, and her sister told her to contact her best friend’s brother, Yonatan Armon, who lived here as an environmental geographer .

The two clicked and their two sisters are excited to be sisters-in-law now.

Over time, the two missed the food from their native Israel, and with an interest in health, Armon said, “I wanted to set up a company that would focus on health and introduce Israeli food.”

Surfer’s Wife Plant-Based Kitchen was born from that interest. The company is best known for Armon’s fawaffle, a falafel that is pressed into a waffle iron to get the distinctive grid pattern.

“I am a surfer, a very active person, so I am very aware of health. Using the waffle maker is a way to cook a falafel without oil.”

While devising the menus, Mordechay uses her skills to handle marketing tasks and create visuals such as logos and illustrations. That includes perking up the fawaff bottles with the color of roasted red peppers and the green of coriander and parsley for more drama on the plate, and introducing a surf atmosphere from the 1980s to decorate and T-shirts.

