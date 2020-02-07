Advertisement

Spoilers ahead for Locke & Key season 1. Netflix’s new dark fantasy show Locke & Key is full of mysteries, the largest of which is the woman in the well. Dubbed “Well Lady” by Bode, she is an alien demon who hates getting the heirlooms of the Locke family: a set of keys that each have their own magical skills. Well Lady from Locke & Key is clearly the children’s biggest antagonist, and if the show is renewed, stopping her is likely to be the central goal of season 2.

Played by relative newcomer Laysla De Oliveira (Into the Tall Grass, The Gifted), Well Lady is the one who originally lures Bode to the well and tells him that his ancestral house of Key House is actually full of magic keys that can whisper to the right one person. This puts Bode on a path of discovery and eventually he finds the Anywhere Key and the Mirror Key that unlocks the Prison of the Self. Well, Lady cheats on Bode by thinking that the Mirror Key will show him his dead father, and in return he takes his Anywhere Key. Only then does Bode realize with horror that she is not a friendly ghost looking at the site, but a villain trapped there. Well Lady uses the Anywhere Key to escape, and so begins a game of cat and mouse in which the Locke children try – ultimately in vain – to prevent them from getting more keys.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Advertisement

We later learn that Well Lady’s name is Dodge, which in itself is also a wrong name. “Dodge” is a nickname given to Ellie by Ellie – two friends of Rendell Locke – because Lucas was good at avoiding hockey. This means that Dodge is not really a woman played by Laysla De Oliveira, but in fact Lucas is played by Felix Mallard. Lucas uses the Head Key to transform himself into Dodge (as well as others, we discover at the end) to deceive Bode and the rest of the Locke children.

However, there is a huge catch: even Lucas is not really Lucas. (Whew, this show is a mental maze.) The real Lucas actually died years ago when Rendell and his friends opened the Black Door. Lucas was possessed by a ball of light coming from the other side of the door and eventually he killed two of his friends. Rendell was forced to kill Lucas, but years later, with a still deeply sad Echo Key, Ellie used to bring him back to life, but didn’t realize too late that what comes back was the creature that Lucas owned.

The show cannot confirm this well, but what Lucas possessed is a demon whose real name is unknown. (In the comics, Dodge often refers to himself as “The Legion.”) The Locke & Key: Clockworks comics reveal that the Black Door is a gateway to another world where demons named Children of Leng reside. Children of Leng need a human host to survive as soon as they cross the threshold, or else they die and become Whispering Iron – the material used to make the magic keys, which indeed “whisper” the right people.

Why Dodge doesn’t want the keys to be explained by the show. Do they want to take revenge on the Lockes for turning their fellow men into keys? Do they want to open the Black Door again and let more Children of Leng go outside? If that is the case, what is the end goal?

The show has plenty to answer when it is renewed for season 2, but one thing is certain: Dodge has proven to be much smarter and more resourceful than Ellie, the Lockes and virtually everyone else they come in contact with. The protagonists really need to figure out how to get together and which small keys they can use – or ideally find more, like in the comics – otherwise Season 2 can seal their destiny once and for all.

Advertisement