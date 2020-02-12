Advertisement

The White House has withdrawn the appointment of former US lawyer Jessie Liu for a top position in the finance department, as CBS News has confirmed. Previously, Liu was a US attorney for the District of Columbia, where she oversaw the prosecution of Trump employee Roger Stone, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, and former Trump campaign leader Paul Manafort.

Liu resigned from her role as a U.S. attorney in late 2019. The Trump administration has not yet given an explanation for the withdrawal of Liu’s name. Her nomination as Under-Secretary of State for Terrorism and Financial Crimes was sent to the Senate last month.

However, the news of her withdrawn nomination comes on the same day that all four prosecutors involved in Stone’s law enforcement resigned from the case. The government initially recommended that Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years’ imprisonment for lying congress and manipulating a witness. Overnight, the president tweeted his displeasure with the sentencing recommendation and called it a “mistake in justice”.

The government said in a trial on Tuesday that this recommendation was too strict and that it would be up to the court to rule on Stone’s fate. The president insists that he has not spoken to the Justice Department about Stone’s conviction.

A senior Justice Department official called the president’s tweet an uncomfortable coincidence. The official claimed that on the fourth and fifth floors of the Department of Justice, where department heads work, it was surprising that the government said the only rate appropriate for Stone was seven to nine years, suggesting that it was too long.

