MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Democratic candidate Andrew Yang was eavesdropped on Friday when he described the Iowa Caucus results as “strange” after the Iowa Democrat Party didn’t announce a winner for days due to technology and other mistakes.

“The whole thing was so funny to me,” he said after the eighth democratic debate. “It’s like – an app bug that’s not ideal, but it’s fine. You can imagine,” he added, seeming to suspect that there was more involved.

Yang spoke to another person, possibly an employee of his campaign, whose response was sometimes inaudible.

Yang then joked: “Maybe everyone will see what happened in Iowa and say, ‘Our jobs are safe. ‘“It is not entirely clear what he meant, but he often warned that technology automation would replace workers.

After the caucus failed to deliver results that evening on February 4, Yang first tweeted, “It could be helpful to have a president and a government who understand the technology so that this doesn’t happen.”

Some thought he would blame President Trump, but he could also have suggested that he be a president who understands the technology.

One of Yang’s key campaign issues was automation and the need for a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every adult in America to continue their education.

Yang announced that he would end his presidential campaign on Tuesday after the New Hampshire area code.

Iowa Caucus’ results were delayed days after an Iowa Democrat Party app paid tens of thousands of dollars for the failure and a hotline that district leaders could call to deliver results was blocked for hours.

There were other human errors, such as adding delegates to the wrong candidate, according to the New York Times.

The app was developed by a company called “Shadow”, which was launched by the democratic digital organization Acronym. Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign in 2020 also paid tens of thousands of dollars in July.

Buttigieg was the first to announce victory in Iowa. Some followers of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called him “Mayor Cheat”. Sanders was expected to win in Iowa, but he received fewer delegates than Buttigieg after several days.

Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, said at a press conference on Monday that the results would be re-advertised and recounted, but no schedule was given.

