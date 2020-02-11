Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PERS Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watched the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, March 2, between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is scheduled for February. 24, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, told a person with details of the details The Associated Press on Thursday, February 6.

LOS ANGELES >> Vanessa Bryant expressed sadness and anger in an Instagram post Monday when she encountered the death of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote. “It is as if I am trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my little girl doesn’t have that chance I am so angry. She had so much life to live. “

Bryant said she realizes she needs to stay strong for her three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“I know what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I only wanted to share in case there is someone who has experienced such a loss,” she wrote. “God, I wish they were here and “This nightmare would be over. Pray for all the victims of this terrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for everyone.”

The social media post included a video feature from Slam Magazine about Kobe Bryant who coaches the basketball team of their daughter Gianna.

Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter and seven others, crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy on January 26.

On Monday a public monument for baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter Alyssa was on the program. Pilot Ara Zobayan and Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton were also killed in the crash.

Bryant announced last week that a “celebration of life” will be held in Staples Center on February 24 in honor of her deceased husband and 13-year-old Gianna.

