After the push update for Microsoft To Do for Android, Microsoft updated the To Do app for Windows 10. With the app on version 2.11.2002.7006, some useful new functions have been added to the task management app.

After installing the latest update, you can use @mentions to easily assign tasks as you type. In addition, the problems that caused problems with manual sorting were fixed in the update. The update also includes bug fixes for accessibility. You can read the official changelog below.

changelog

Do you use @mentions to assign tasks as you type? We’ve made it even easier now: press the Tab key to enable autocomplete.

The sections in your marked email list have been renamed slightly to make the sections clearer.

We fixed an issue that caused manual sort problems after one of our automatic sort options ended.

We’ve made numerous accessibility fixes, including adjusting colors for better contrast and improving keyboard navigation in a list.

You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from here on your Windows 10 PC or search for the app in the Microsoft Store.

