Advertisement

Microsoft discontinued support for Windows 7 on January 14, and since then Windows 7 users have had problems with their operating system. Microsoft has recommended users switch to Windows 10, but there are still millions of Windows 7 users worldwide.

After Microsoft has assured users that they will fix the error with the black background, Microsoft may need to fix another bug on Windows 7. According to users in various technical forums, a new shutdown error prevents users from shutting down their computers or restarting Windows 7

Pcs. Fortunately, there are several workarounds that have been released on Reddit. If you’re facing this issue, see the workaround below.

Advertisement

Create a different administrator account.

Log in to this account (or another administrator account that already existed on the system).

Log back in to the standard administrator account.

Shut down or restart the computer normally.

Another workaround has been released by anti-virus maker Quick Heal. This is more of a permanent workaround, but is still unofficial and is not endorsed by Microsoft.

Press Windows + R to open the execution window.

Type gpedit.msc and press Enter.

In the Group Policy Editor, go to: Computer Configuration> Windows Settings> Security Settings> Local Policies> Security Options.

In the right pane of the Security Options option, search for and double-click User Account Control: Run All Administrators in Administrator Approval Mode.

In the new window, select Activate.

Open the execution window again, but this time type “gpupdate / force” and press Enter. This will update all group policies.

Restart the system normally or shut it down.

In the support article, Quick Heal mentioned that the error may have been caused by user account control issues.

Different guidelines apply to the behavior of user account control, one for the integrated administrator account and one for all other administrative users.

By default, the built-in administrator account is not affected by user account control, whereas all other administrative users do. Therefore, an administrator (unlike the built-in administrator) cannot get administrator rights even if he is a member of the administrator group.

Again, this is not Microsoft’s official statement and is pure speculation. Microsoft has yet to address or comment on the problem. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft fixes the shutdown error considering Windows 7 has reached the end of its life. While we don’t recommend users to stick to an outdated version of Windows if you plan to stay on Windows 7, read our tips for protecting yourself on Windows 7.

Advertisement