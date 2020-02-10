Advertisement

The awards season is almost over, but we still have the big ones left – the Oscars 2020!

On Sunday 9 February the 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC, recognizing the best and smartest films of the past year. In the running? Recurring nominees such as Scarlett Johansson (who is two tonight!), Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, as well as newcomers such as Florence Pugh and Cynthia Erivo.

Follow us while we update the winners live. All nominees in the top categories are listed below and when prizes are awarded, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, wedding story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Original score

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair love

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

The neighbor’s window

Saria

A sister

Mix sound

Advertisement Astra

Ford versus Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood



Edit sound

Ford versus Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best photo

Ford versus Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Dear director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Philips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Original song

“I can’t let you throw it away” (Toy Story 4)

“I’m going to love me again” (Rocketman)

“I am with you” (breakthrough)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and glory

Parasite

Best animation film

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Documentary short

In the absence

Skateboarding in a war zone if you are a girl

I am overwhelmed by life

St. Louis Superman

Walk, run, Cha-Cha

Documentary function

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Film editing

Ford versus Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Parasite

cinematography

The Irishman

prankster

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The lionking

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and hairstyles

Bomb

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Custom scenario

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The two popes, Anthony McCarten

Original scenario

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Wedding story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han

