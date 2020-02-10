The awards season is almost over, but we still have the big ones left – the Oscars 2020!
On Sunday 9 February the 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC, recognizing the best and smartest films of the past year. In the running? Recurring nominees such as Scarlett Johansson (who is two tonight!), Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, as well as newcomers such as Florence Pugh and Cynthia Erivo.
Follow us while we update the winners live. All nominees in the top categories are listed below and when prizes are awarded, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Original score
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
memorable
Sister
Live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta soccer club
The neighbor’s window
Saria
A sister
Mix sound
Advertisement Astra
Ford versus Ferrari
prankster
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Edit sound
Ford versus Ferrari
prankster
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best photo
Ford versus Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
Dear director
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Philips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Original song
“I can’t let you throw it away” (Toy Story 4)
“I’m going to love me again” (Rocketman)
“I am with you” (breakthrough)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)
“Stand Up” (Harriet)
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and glory
Parasite
Best animation film
How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Documentary short
In the absence
Skateboarding in a war zone if you are a girl
I am overwhelmed by life
St. Louis Superman
Walk, run, Cha-Cha
Documentary function
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Film editing
Ford versus Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Parasite
cinematography
The Irishman
prankster
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The lionking
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and hairstyles
Bomb
prankster
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Custom scenario
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The two popes, Anthony McCarten
Original scenario
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Wedding story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a time in Hollywood, there was Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han