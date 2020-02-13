Season 1 of The Witcher adapted stories written by Andrzej Sapkowski, with a few surprises added. Characters are changed from the books and new characters such as Dara, the elf boy who becomes friends with Ciri in the first season have been added. It seems that season 2 of The Witcher continues in this tradition of adapting the books, while adding some original aspects, including characters. A new character and actress are ready to participate in the show.

A new face comes in season 2 of “The Witcher”

Carmel Laniado at the special screening of Dolittle | Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The actress who will join the cast of The Witcher in season 2 is Carmel Laniado. According to an interview with Schön Magazine, she is a 15-year-old British actress. She says that “being an actress has always been a huge ambition of (her).” She also describes seeing the School of Rock play and looking at children who act and realize “that (they) desperately wanted to be part of that industry.”

And so far she is starting well with roles in A Christmas Carol, a BBC / FX mini series in 2019 and Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr. that portrays the titular character. And now, the Netflix hit fantasy series, The Witcher. In her interview with Schön Magazine, Laniado talks about what she learned while filming Dolittle. While filming the film, she realized that she “just had to enjoy the process.”

She learned not to worry whether every scene was perfect or not. According to an interview with Screen Rant, “there was so much in (her) that (she) could learn from it.” She also learned “so much about the lighting, the sound, the makeup and the costumes.” Being in Dolittle also gave her the opportunity to “meet new people and talk to new people.”

And now she will be able to meet even more new people with her role in The Witcher.

Meet the “smart” and “sadistic” new character in “The Witcher”

According to Deadline, the character of Laniado will be a secondary one. Her name is Violet and she seems to be a complex character. Deadline describes her as “a young girl whose playful and capricious attitude is a front for a smarter and sadistic character.”

It sounds like this character fits well into the dark and dangerous world of The Witcher. Violet will play a role in “at least three episodes,” Deadline reports. What for who or what she will be, is currently unknown. However, IGN suggests that it may play a role in Ciri’s storyline.

Since season 2 of The Witcher will be a lot more linear than season 1, Violet will most likely also meet Geralt. That’s when she meets Ciri completely. It can also play a role in the storyline of Yennefer, which is still somewhat separated from that of Geralt and Ciri. Violet is also, according to IGN and Redanian Intelligence, an original character made for the show.

Fan reactions to the casting of Violet in season 2 of “The Witcher”

Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill and Freya Allan at the premiere of The Witcher (Wiedzmin) in Poland | Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for Netflix

Although we haven’t seen Violet in action yet, fans still have some feelings about the character. A fan on Twitter “can’t wait to see what Violet is all about.” This fan “would have (their) doubts about an original character in an established story, but” the fan believes that showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich “has earned (their) … trust.”

While another fan is “worried” because this fan feels that Hissrich “has not yet earned (their) trust.” Meanwhile, fans on Reddit speculate about the character’s identity. A Reddit user has this to say: “if this is another original character, it means taking valuable time away from more important things.” This Reddit user says that “(original) characters … would be done at the expense of the existing story.”

Another Reddit user suggests that the character is not original, but rather a combination of different characters from the books. This user suggests that Violet befriends Ciri, but is “jealous and suspicious of her.” Another Reddit user hopes that “she will be more meaningful than Dara.”