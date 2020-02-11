Advertisement

Windows 10X is a brand new operating system from Microsoft that allows users to continue running their older desktop apps.

Most of its user interfaces contain elements that are relatively familiar, be it the taskbar or the app icons.

However, the WonderBar is the only brand new user interface that differentiates Windows 10X from other tablet operating systems.

The WonderBar is the area above the hard or soft keyboard. By default, apps have access to 50% of the storage space, and the area can be easily accessed using existing APIs.

Microsoft writes:

Wonder Bar is a region that is available in the laptop position and helps customers be more productive by offering additional input options to expand the keyboard. It also provides customers with the ability to perform various tasks using tools, environmental information, or other application experiences that complement their respective tasks.

Apps can use the existing compact overlay mode to display a mini-user interface for some features in the region, while websites can use the picture-in-picture popup to put content there.

Windows 10X also automatically inserts apps that contain system-wide media controls (e.g. Spotify) to display controls there.

For Microsoft, the main purpose of the function is to enable multitasking without focusing on the content of the main screen.

The virtual touchpad is also part of the WonderBar, and Microsoft also lets users ink in this area.

Finally, as you type, the area provides text suggestions that also provide access to the extensive input area, which contains emojis, GIFs and other types of expressions.

I can’t help but believe that devices like the Asus Zenbook Duo would also benefit from a standardized approach to the keyboard screen above.

Interested parties can find out about the interactions available at Microsoft here.

