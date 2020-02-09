Advertisement

London’s most popular Gay’s The Word bookstore was the victim of an attack, the youngest in the store’s history.

On Sunday morning, Jim MacSweeney, Gay’s word manager, reported that he had received a message telling him the glass in the front door of the store had been smashed.

“I’m more of a deliberate player than a storm that hasn’t hit yet,” he said.

“The front door is now boarded up and I go in, check it and tidy up straight away. The bookshop is open as usual from 1pm today.

“I don’t feel particularly depressed because it’s a great privilege to work at Gay’s The Word and I don’t let a homophobic guy get me down. So there!”

He later confirmed that the incident was a break-in, not a hate crime, and that the police arrested the suspects.

Hello everybody. I thought someone kicked the window, but it was a real break-in. People were arrested. Shop a little messed up. Always ready to clean up. We can open later today – depends on the police. At least it’s not a hate crime.

LGBT + bookstore experiences repeated attacks

The Marchmont Street store was founded in 1979 when gay titles were generally not available in regular bookstores.

Run by a small group of people from Gay Icebreakers, a socialist LGBT + group, it has become an icon of queer history. It played a prominent role in the award-winning film Pride as the epicenter of the activist movement. Lesbians and gays supported miners in the 1980s.

Unfortunately, his “very visible presence” in the LGBT + community has led to a rush of repeated vandal attacks over the years.

In 2011, a group of youngsters smashed the shop window on bicycles and threw eggs at them. A year later, another slump occurred, stealing the store’s safe and computer equipment.

Despite all of this, the esteemed bookstore continued to resist hatred and fanaticism and didn’t stop acting “for a second” after another attack left the store in 2018 with £ 500 damage.

Gay is the word showcase after vandal attacks in 2011

The day before the last attack, MacSweeney shared a story that perfectly expressed the importance of the store for the LGBT + community for young and old.

“Yesterday, a young man of about 14 came to the bookstore with his father. After browsing for a while, he selected some books from the young adult section and went to the checkout. Very relaxed and polite, he knew what he wanted and put some money aside.

“His father was chilled and completely unimpressed – he was here with his son on a trip to London. They had seen the film Pride and came from Folkestone to visit the bookstore. We talked when the son found out how much he had spent and decided to buy some badges.

“I dropped a LGSM poster when they were here for the first time. Both shook my hand before they left. It was a nice moment. “

