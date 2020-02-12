In an astonishing development, the largest trade fair for the mobile communications industry, known as the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which started in 2006, is canceled due to corona virus. The letter was on the wall when large companies like Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, BT, Amazon, Ericsson, Vivo, LG, Facebook, Sony, Vodafone and STMicroelectronics announced that they would not be attending the MWC that opens in February should be 24 in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The pressure resulted in an official statement from the GSMA that afternoon a press release from BusinessWire with the following information:

Since the first edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has brought together industry, governments, ministers, policy makers, operators and industry leaders from across the ecosystem.

Taking into account the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and in today’s host country, the GSMA has canceled the MWC Barcelona 2020 because the GSMA is unable to host the event due to global concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus, travel concerns and other circumstances hold.

The host city parties respect and understand this decision.

The GSMA and Host City Parties will continue to work together and support each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

Our current condolences go to those affected in China and around the world. “

Ericsson was one of the first to withdraw from MWC on February 7th. Some of your press release was:

“After the outbreak and continued spread of the novel coronavirus, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has closely monitored development and followed the recommendations of national and international agencies, such as the WHO. The company has already taken a number of precautions to ensure that the Health and safety of employees and to minimize the impact on the company’s business.

After a thorough internal risk assessment, Ericsson has decided to take further precautions by withdrawing from MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest event in the telecommunications industry.

Ericsson appreciates that the GSMA has done everything possible to control the risk. However, as one of the largest exhibitors, Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall every day, and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors. For more information, see the full Ericsson press release.