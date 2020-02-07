Advertisement

The new coronavirus that emerged on the Chinese market at the end of last year has killed more than 630 people and spread throughout the world.

The latest figures from China show that more than 30,000 people have been infected in the country.

Outside of mainland China, more than 240 infections have been reported in nearly 30 other locations. Two people were also killed, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

This is where 2019-nCoV is confirmed:

From Friday, 31,161 people have been infected throughout China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 636 who died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed several deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

Cruise ship, Diamond Princess: 61

Singapore: 30

Japan: 25

Thailand: 25

Hong Kong: 24, including one death

South Korea: 23

Taiwan: 16

Australia: 15

Malaysia: 14

Vietnam: 10

Macau: 10

India: 3

Surgical masks are scarce because people seek protection against the virus. Photo: AFP / Loic VENANCE

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

United States: 12

Canada: 5

Germany: 13

France: 6

Great Britain: 3

Italy: 2

Russia: 2

Finland: 1

Spain: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

United Arab Emirates: 5

Copyright AFP. All rights reserved.

. [TagsToTranslate] global

Advertisement