Much has happened in the 48 hours since I published a long feature film on Wednesday about journalistic parasite Alden Global Capital and the hedge fund formation of the American newspaper industry. As soon as my article began to circulate, the notorious Manhattan company added another trophy to its cloak of troubled newspaper companies. The latest additions to Alden’s ever-snowing MediaNews Group portfolio are the 11 community papers of Minnesota’s Red Wing Publishing Co., “according to a press release” a family business that has been active for more than 50 years “.

“After careful consideration with our board and our family, we have decided that the sale of our assets to a larger news media company is the best way for us and for our employees,” said the CEO of the newspaper, Mark Poss, said in a statement. “MNG is the third largest newspaper media company in the country, and we believe they have the resources, strategies, and capital to survive and thrive in this ever-evolving venture.” Of course, the less charitable and depressing way of interpreting sales is that crippling market forces brought the Red Wing publications to the brink of extinction, and the company essentially had no other way than to sell it to a financial vulture that in all likelihood was the journalistic means from the newspapers would bleed to achieve a lucrative profit margin, as befits the Alden playbook.

In another development, tireless Alden detective Julie Reynolds revealed this week that co-founder of Alden Randall Smith and his wife gave $ 50,000 each to the Trump Victory fund last year. “It is not clear whether the Smiths met President Trump“Reynolds wrote. “They live in a mansion in West Palm Beach a few miles north of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, and they own a dozen other mansions … These were major contributions for the Smiths, and this was the first time Randall Smith to campaign or party since 2017, according to FEC records … It is hard to say what was the reason for this sudden interest in the President 2020 race as Smith did not donate at all to Trump’s efforts for 2016 …. .. Could it be that Smith … is afraid that the efforts of legislators to make private equity more transparent are actually a conspiracy to “punish the successful”? … [O] ne must ask – what benefits would Trump Alden have for another four years? Because there must certainly be benefits. “

And then there was the performing massacre at Tribune Publishing, first reported by the New York Post Keith Kelly. The about half a dozen high-level cuts came just a few days after Tribune announced that CEO Tim Knight got off and was replaced by Terry Jimenez, formerly the financial director of the company. More ominously, culling coincides with the efforts of Alden, as the new majority shareholder of Tribune, to exercise more control over the company, a progression that journalists fear will culminate in a full takeover by this summer. “That’s exactly how people read it,” said Gary Marx one of the two investigative journalists at the Chicago Tribune flagship newspaper making a final attempt to find a white knight, either for the Tribune individually or for the company as a whole. “We read the news with alarm because they clearly act very quickly. I think that Tim Knight is leaving is a sign that they are now moving in a different direction. I have no first-hand information, but the tea magazine we read is that Knight did not want to be the one to lead the cuts. “

Tribune Publishing declined to comment, but a source close to the company pointed out that this final round of rotation affected top executives with high salaries as opposed to the ranking of news exchange. “At least it didn’t cut city hall offices everywhere,” the source said.

