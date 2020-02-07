Advertisement

The Rise of Skywalker made some fans happy, but did not satisfy everyone. Several actors have declared their dissatisfaction with the script or the end as a whole. Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron, talked about where he would rather have seen his character go, and that could influence whether he returns to Star Wars. And now he has set the record how low those chances are.

Oscar Isaac said that “probably” is no chance that he will return as Poe Dameron

While they were in New York City on February 6, paparazzi and fans crowded around Isaac as he signed signatures. As TMZ reports from that moment on with a video, a paparazzi asked Isaac: “Is there a chance that we will continue to play Poe?” Isaac responded slowly, “Probably not.”

That is not a long answer, but it does show that Isaac closes this chapter of his career. And this is not a new opinion of Isaac; even in December there were rumors that a Poe Dameron series could come to Disney +. But Isaac wasn’t interested in being part of it, even though they offered him $ 3 million per episode.

Isaac has been so vocal with his disappointment about the relationship between Poe and Finn

It is not entirely clear why Isaac is against repeating his role because he gave no reason other than “No”. But he is outspoken about his disappointment with certain aspects of Poe’s story. At the top of the list is the relationship between Poe and Finn, and he called Disney out because of suffocation.

“I think there could be a very interesting, progressive – not even progressive, just like current thinking – love story there, something that had not yet been fully explored; especially the dynamics between these two men at war who could have fallen in love with each other “Isaac told IGN on December 23.” I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney chiefs were not ready to do that. ”

It would have been ‘natural’ to have a FinnPoe romance

This is not just a head canon about a possible romantic connection for Isaac. Poe and Finn had a very close relationship. “I mean, there was an absolute natural chemistry with [John Boyega],” Isaac Variety told in December. “I immediately felt very connected with him. I remember it was an audition and we just did that first scene back to back, back to back, you know, just like doing the scene together, practicing it in this room. And it was just like immediately all sorts of artifacts, everything just collapsed, and there is a kind of intimacy that was very just there. “

Isaac also said he played in that intimate sense of his character. “And I think the fact that we didn’t shy away from either of them while shooting, I think it was just like that, these are two guys who are happy to be emotionally intimate with each other,” he said. “So it wasn’t actually a total shock [that] people, you know, saw that in there. Personally, I hoped and wished it might have been copied in the other films, but I have no control over that.”

Although Poe and Finn didn’t get the chance to make it official on the screen, there might be a future for a strange couple in Star Wars.

