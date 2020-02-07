Advertisement

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that on February 10 it would raise the demand to deport demonstrators against EU citizenship law from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Delhi will vote for a new government tomorrow.

When the petition filed by lawyer Amit Sahni was heard today, a bank of judges, consisting of Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph, said they would hear the matter Monday next week.

The petitioner’s lawyer indicated that the Delhi elections will be over by then.

“That is exactly why we say we will hear it on Monday,” said the bank. Although the bank postponed the hearing, it admitted that “there is a problem”.

The plea alleges that the Shaheen Bagh road blockage causes great discomfort to the public. In addition to congestion on the DND, Akshardham and Ashram routes, the road closure and the associated diversion have wasted valuable time, energy and fuel.

Kalindi-Kunj Street, the petitioner argued, is an important route since it connects three states – Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The road closure had caused great difficulties not only for the residents of the region, but also for many commuters. Because of the blockade, the road can be used.

The petitioner explained that while people have the right to protest, the restrictions are reasonable and demonstrators are not allowed to use public roads indefinitely.

“Under the pretext of peaceful protest, no one is allowed to enter the public street for any reason, and not for an indefinite period of time, to burden others for it… The fundamental right of the demonstrators is not isolated in a watertight compartment. A person’s fundamental right may have to coexist in line with another person’s exercise of another fundamental right, ”the petition states.

The plea was rejected by the Delhi Supreme Court on January 14. It has been determined that the police are responsible for maintaining law and order and the court cannot give the police instructions on how to deal with agitation, protest, or traffic at the site of the protest.

