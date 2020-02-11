Advertisement

Microsoft has its own Windows NT kernel on which the latest Windows 10 operating system is based. As interesting as it may sound, there is also a version of Windows based on the Linux kernel. Discovered by a redditor and shared by the Liliputing website, a Windows 12 Lite operating system is available on the market. It was mentioned that Windows 12 Lite, software that was not officially announced, is a Linux distribution that is based on LiteOS and has a Windows 10 background image.

The image of the brochure, shared by the Reddit user and the official website called webhouses.co.uk/lite, states that Windows 12 Lite is for users who want to upgrade from Windows 7. “The Lite 4.8 desktop was developed for those migrating from Windows 7 with the Lite background. Just add it to your pictures and select it as the background in the system settings, ”says the website.

Windows 12 Lite OS screenshot

(

webhouses.co.uk

)

Advertisement

The advertising brochure also mentions that the operating system starts in 15 seconds, which is far less than Windows 10. It also advertises that it is safe, does not contain ransomware, and is not updated during work.

One of the features advertised for “Windows 12 Lite” is that it contains no ads and has a great support forum.

Read also: Microsoft Windows 10 will soon exceed the 1 billion mark

Of course, the “Windows 12 Lite” is far from official and it will take hours for Microsoft to hammer it out, possibly violating the trademark / copyright, and asking for it to be removed before users start downloading and to install. Even the website doesn’t look complete and is extremely bad with old design and shaded information.

So don’t fall for it and we recommend that you use an original version of the operating system.

Advertisement