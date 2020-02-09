Advertisement

Indian Electoral Commission seat in New Delhi Suraj Sigh Bisht | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Controversy broke out on Sunday evening when the electoral commission had yet to announce the final turnout for Delhi almost 20 hours after Saturday’s vote ended.

Advertisement

While the EK recorded the preliminary turnout at 61:58 at 22:58 on Saturday, the final turnout has not yet been determined. The vote for the single-phase general election in Delhi will be completed at 6 p.m.

The delayed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi was one of the issues raised. While Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the delay on Twitter, the party’s MP, Sanjay Singh, held a conference.

However, insiders of the election commission denied that the announcement of the figures for Delhi was delayed.

“The compiled figures for all 70 CEO constituencies will be released shortly,” a senior EU official told ThePrint on Sunday evening. “The turnout is 62.55 percent.”

When asked about the allegations of late, Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s chief electoral officer, said: “Typically, data entry takes time, we have to follow the protocols … the preliminary numbers are already known, so the final numbers will not be very different.”

“I didn’t get the final data until this morning, so it will take some time to calculate. I hope the numbers will be released to this day.”

S. K. Mendiratta, a former legal adviser to the European Commission, said there was no legal period within which turnout data had to be published. “There is no delay in Delhi … It has 14,000 polling stations, it will take some time for the data to be processed,” he said.

On average, it takes about a day to declare the final voter data, he added.

Voter turnout is usually announced on the same evening. However, later announcements are not uncommon. For example, in the 2016 West Bengal elections, final voter data was released 48 hours after the poll was completed. The 2018 elections in Telangana were 24 hours late.

Also read: How Arvind Kejriwal’s third attempt at national politics could impact

“Absolutely shocking”

Nevertheless, the delay has raised concerns about misconduct after all AAP Saturday outbound polls predicted a sweep.

“Absolutely shocking. What does EC do? Why don’t they publish voter turnout a few hours after the election? “The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted.

Absolutely shocking. What does EC do? Why don’t you announce your turnout a few hours after the election? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

AAP officials also said they had received information that “officials are trying to take EVMs in an unauthorized manner”.

“Officials have been reported to attempt to illegally take EVMs in multiple locations. The EVMs should have been sealed and brought directly to the safes. How are these machines with the officials? Singh was quoted by the ANI news agency.

Also read: The Delhi voters lost something between Shaheen Bagh and Hanuman Chalisa

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement