Peter Weber finally makes some decisions. After being a season’s definition of wishy-washy, Weber knocked the hammer down on the Wednesday night episode and eliminated another four women, bringing the count to six.

Although Weber’s season may be reversing now, it has been marred by a number of dramatic quarrels between women. Weber was informed by the participants of various problems, but a lot happened that he did not see. Now that the pilot has had the chance to watch the episodes himself, there are a few things he wants to get from his chest.

The bachelor Eric McCandless via Getty Images

The drama between the women

Immediately after the bat the women started to go to each other. First it was champagne gate between Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier, where the women argued for hours about some champagne. Then Alayah Benavidez and Sydney Hightower came in because Hightower thought Benavidez was a fake. Then Victoria Paul went into the Benavidez drama and lied that he didn’t know Benavidez well in the outside world. Then it was Tammy Ly, Weier and Mykenna Dorn who argued whether they were mentally stable. It was really tiring to see.

Who does Peter Weber want to cope with?

Weber had a strong bond with various women who caused drama throughout the season. He had a very close relationship with Hightower, so that he even sent a girl home at one point. But in the end he let Hightower go too.

“I think we certainly had a strong first connection, clearly strong physical chemistry,” Weber Entertainment told Tonight. “She was a very sweet girl, but she just wasn’t my wife.”

Hightower and Weber came closer after telling him about her past and how she was bullied when she grew up because she was a mixed race. After looking at the season, Weber still believes in her background story, but wants to talk to her about how she behaved in the house toward other women.

“She never came to me as I see how she dealt with some women when I was not there,” Weber said. “So I’m a little curious about that and she just hid a kind of personality that I didn’t necessarily know very well, to be completely honest.”

Weber also had some thoughts about Dorn after watching the season.

“Mykenna, bless that girl. Her facial expressions are amazing. I will never forget them, “Weber said. “The tongue, the wine, dancing … she is such a nice girl and a very sweet girl.”

“I know she had very pure intentions and she was there for the right reasons, really. And of course I wish her all the best, but again, she just wasn’t my wife. “

Does Peter Weber regret to whom he has given roses?

Weber has received much criticism that he is indecisive this season, but he feels that he could have been “definitely” more decisive or could have made other choices with his roses if he had had more information about the women.

“I am not going to say that I feel it was hidden from me, but I will fully accept and possess it, yes, there were many moments when I was indecisive. But again, I give myself all the grace in the world because it a difficult situation is to be in. ”

