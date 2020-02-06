Advertisement

Tighter travel restrictions, including quarantines, are spreading as global efforts to curb the coronavirus increase.

Here are places with known major restrictions for travelers or traveling to China.

Australia

Foreign nationals on mainland China are only allowed to enter Australia 14 days after their departure or transit to China, the government said. Australian citizens, permanent residents and their family members can still enter the country, but must isolate themselves for 14 days if they have recently been to mainland China. The government has advised against traveling to mainland China.

Hong Kong

The city will quarantine anyone arriving from mainland China, including Hong Kong residents and visitors arriving via the international airport, at midnight on February 8th. The large Kai Tak cruise terminal in Victoria Harbor is closed as the crew and passengers of a cruise ship remain in quarantine. Most border crossings to mainland China are already closed.

India

Existing visas are no longer valid for foreign nationals arriving from China, according to the Indian Ministry of Health. Anyone traveling to China will be quarantined upon their return.

Indonesia

Direct flights to and from mainland China are prohibited, and Indonesia has also blocked the entry of Chinese nationals.

Japan

Foreigners who have visited the Chinese province of Hubei in the past 14 days have been refused entry to Japan since February 1. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was considering expanding immigration restrictions.

New Zealand

A ban on travel from China entered into force on February 3 and lasts up to 14 days. The government has also tightened its travel policy for mainland China to “not travel” at the highest level.

Philippines

The Philippines has extended a travel ban for visitors from Hubei province across China, including Hong Kong and Macau. President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a 14-day quarantine on Filipinos originating from China and has temporarily blocked entry to China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Saudi Arabia

Citizens of Saudi Arabia and foreigners living in the country are not allowed to travel to China. Expats who have been to China are not allowed to return, according to the Saudi state press agency.

Singapore

Singapore has blocked the entry and transit of people who have traveled to mainland China in the past 14 days from February 1. The entry of Chinese nationals into Singapore, including those already issued, has been suspended.

South Korea

As of February 4, South Korea banned the entry of foreigners who had visited or stayed in Hubei in the past 14 days. Seoul has also suspended its visa-free regime for Chinese tourists on Jeju Island.

Taiwan

All Chinese residents, with the exception of Hong Kong and Macau residents, will be prohibited from entering Taiwan from February 6. Travelers who have visited Hong Kong and Macau are quarantined at home and have to monitor their health for 14 days, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said.

UNITED KINGDOM.

The government has advised British nationals to leave China and has advised against traveling to mainland China.

US.

The United States has temporarily refused entry to foreigners who have visited China and are at risk of spreading the disease unless they are immediate relatives of US citizens or permanent residents. The State Department issued its highest non-travel advisory standard for China.

Vietnam

The government has banned all foreigners who have been in China from the past two weeks from entering Vietnam. The country has already quarantined about 900 people, most of them Vietnamese who have come from China.

