There is a certain duality that only a red lip can deliver. A look that is both stylish and trendy. Refined, yet adventurous. Simply put, a red lip can be many states of mind, but one thing is certainly not boring. Once you’ve nailed a bold lip, enhance that confident look with a hint of your distinctive scent. There is something to say to look your best and feel good for a date night. We asked four stylish social media masters how they go cool with their favorite date night look, along with the scents that put them in the right mood. Get ready to be inspired and go directly to Macy’s to stock up. With Valentine’s Day around the corner we already feel romance in the air.

SYDNEE WASHINGTON

Thanks to Sydnee Washington

Sydnee loves the striking quality of Shiseido’s ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Exotic Red. With its non-drying formula and full coverage, matte finish, it lasts the night with eight hours of serious endurance. Before she goes out, she always gives herself a spritz of Ralph Lauren’s Romance, an airy perfume with notes of rose, jasmine and patchouli for a sweet mix of flowers and musk.

NITSAN RAITER

Thanks to Nitsan Raiter

Nitsan’s date night style is flirtatious and fun, and she shows it with a bold liquid lipstick: Armani’s Lip Maestro liquid lip in Shade 400 (The Red). The color is vivid and the formula stays until dinner. The applicator makes it easy to align and fill for an extra complete look. She combines it with Versace’s Bright Crystal, which corresponds to her nice atmosphere with his refreshing tones of peony, lotus and amber.

FARAH VARGAS

Thanks to Farah Vargas

Farah likes to make her hair big and natural and her lips take no place behind. That is why she reaches for YSL Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick in Rouge Ballet. It is a high-gloss and moisturizing lipstick (you don’t have to worry about this) with a nice pop of color. For her scent, the gardenia-scented scent of Coach Dreams is her new go-to for a night on the town.

AYSHA SOW

Thanks to Aysha Sow

At Aysha, everything revolves around a classic red, and it doesn’t get more classic than MAC’s Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo. The universally flattering red is practically a staple for her. With its velvety matte finish and highly pigmented color, this lipstick is a statement maker that will not be forgotten. To conclude, she is also a fan of the fresh scent of Versace’s Bright Crystal perfume.

This article was presented in collaboration with Macy’s.

