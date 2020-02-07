Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s departure from their royal duties for greener pastures, made royal fans wonder about the status of Prince Harry’s and Prince William’s relationship now that the Sussexes live in Canada. Harry had confirmed that the reports on their feud were true and, if a new report is to be believed, “they did not leave on good terms.”

Prince Harry and Prince William | Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Prince Harry admitted that things were tense between them

Although rumors have maintained that there was a gap between the brothers and it had everything to do with William who warned Harry that he should go too fast with Meghan, they kept mother over the gossip.

During the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry finally addressed the rumors.

“Part of this role and part of this job and that this family is under pressure that things are under … inevitably, you know, things happen,” Prince Harry explained. “But look, we are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me.”

He added: “We don’t see each other as often as before

because we are so busy, but I love him very much. Most things are made

out of nowhere.”

Prince Harry, however, seemed hopeful about their relationship, as he noted, “But as brothers you have good days and bad days.”

They were still not on “good terms” when Harry and Meghan left

When Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they would step back from their royal duties, it was unclear whether the brothers’ feud had anything to do with the decision. An insider shares that they did not iron things out when Prince Harry and Meghan left, but there is a sense of relief, so perhaps the brothers can make peace by removing the stressful elements from their relationship.

“They have by no means left under good conditions, but they are

both relieved that it is over, “a family friend told People.

The insider added: “Maybe [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think

things went through exactly as they could have but they wanted to be happy. Who can

blame it on that? “

Has Prince William’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s joke about Harry revealed anything?

Prince William attended the BAFTAs as president of the academy on February 2, and his attitude toward the exit drama was put to the test when Brad Pitt joked about it in his acceptance speech.

Because Pitt was unable to attend the award ceremony, his co-star Margot Robbie gave a speech that he wrote when she won the prize for the best supporting role.

“Hey Great Britain, you heard you just got single – welcome to the club,” Robbie read from Pitt’s speech. “I wish you the best with the divorce settlement.”

After ramming the obligatory thanks, Robbie read: “He says he’s going to call this Harry because he’s very excited to bring it back to the states with him.” She added, “His words, not mine!”

The camera turned to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess

from Cambridge in the audience for their reaction to the joke and they both

appeared cheerful.

