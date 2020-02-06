Advertisement

One of Pakistan’s most successful captains, Mushtaq Muhammad, believes that the impressive rise of Indian cricket is due to its solid structure. The 76-year-old, based in Birmingham, was impressed by India’s success and growth as a cricket nation.

“They are now ahead of Pakistan and some other nations because they have developed a solid cricket system by not making too many changes to their structure. Their domestic and international players are well paid and they have built up a strong pool of players “said Mushtaq.

Also read: “Pak veterans who run YouTube channels”: Akhtar hits PCB after U19 World Cup defeat

Advertisement

Mushtaq is credited with becoming the captain of the Pakistani team in 1976 when he became captain and introducing a culture of positivity and victory mentality among players.

Mushtaq belonged to the family of the famous Muhammad brothers and led Pakistan to a home win over India and New Zealand. He also won two tests in Australia, West Indies and beat New Zealand in New Zealand.

Before the famous 1978/79 India Tour, in which Pakistan lost the test series, he was ousted and dropped by some experienced players as a captain and player in a mini-revolt.

Mushtaq, who later became the Pakistani team’s head coach and led them to their first trio series triumph in Australia and the 1999 World Cup final, said the Indian board had also performed well and did not allow its players to play in a T20 league on the all over the world except in the IPL.

Also read: “You have to give him time”: Yuvraj relies on the all-rounder to challenge Hardik

“It helped them a lot. They pay and care for their players so well that they ignore this limitation and can concentrate on India.

“Indian cricket is now at the top because the number of games they play at home and the results when traveling abroad are getting better. In comparison, Pakistan hardly plays regular series of tests. “Mushtaq also praised Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma, calling them world-class performers.

“Kohli is lucky enough to have such a pool of players to choose from, but he’s still a good tactical captain. Even if I look at the Indian players, they are on the rise day by day. ”

Mushtaq said Pakistan’s top batsman Babar Azam was also a world-class product, but he didn’t have the same chances to show off his talent as Kohli or other Indian players.

Also read: MSK Prasad comments on the rumors about pension from MS Dhoni

“Kohli could be a better player and more experienced, but Babar is a top batsman and in the same league, but he doesn’t get too many tests in a year.”

Mushtaq, a competent all-rounder who after his test debut against the West Indies in 1959 with only 15 years of age played 57 tests and 502 first-class games, indicated that India and Pakistan also did not regularly play older or lower levels in India.

“It is very sad for someone like me because I played a lot against and with Indian players and learned from them and from me. It is unfortunate that politics has crept in and India does not want to play bilateral games with us. It hurts World Cricket, ”he added.

Advertisement