Mohiussunnath Chowdhury planned an attack on the Pride in the London Parade (Photos: Metropolitan Police / Getty Images)

A man was found guilty of a plan to attack the Pride in the London Parade.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, a 28-year-old former Uber driver, was found guilty of a terrorist offense on Monday by a jury at Woolwich Crown Court for attempting to target pride and tourist hotspots across London.

The court heard Chowdhury speak of “homos” and intended to “inflict death and suffering on non-Muslim members of the public” by targeting the Pride parade.

Chowdhury had bought knives and training swords to prepare for the attack and had started training for fights – also with a view to training firearms and researching how to buy a weapon.

However, his plans were exposed by undercover police officers who had been watching the would-be terrorist after an incident at Buckingham Palace in 2017 in which he drove a car through a bollard and was involved in a violent clash with the police.

He escaped to prison for the Buckingham Palace incident after convincing a jury that his actions were a suicide attempt by the policeman. However, Chowdhury was monitored by the police and security forces, who claimed to be friendly radicals.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC told the court: “He believed that they were committed as sincerely as he did, and told them of his dedication to the cause of violent Islamic extremism, the basis for this dedication, and the distorted religious beliefs that underpinned it. “

Homos was mentioned when he planned to attack Pride in London

In covert records released in court, Chowdury stated that it was “halal allowed” for jihadists to target gay people – and chose the Pride in London parade as a potential target for Sunday security commemorations excluded.

Chowdury considered: “Security for other events is poor in piss, like the gay parades they host. Thousands of gays march and wave their flags. The way they march, they want to be beaten by a jihadist. “

Atkinson told the court, “The aim was to kill and suffer non-Muslim members of the public who happened to be present in an attack with a gun, sword, and even van. He was undoubtedly preparing for terrorism in 2019. “

Participants celebrate during the Pride in London Parade 2019.

(Photo by David Cliff / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The jihadist was arrested a few days before the Pride in London parade in July 2019.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command, said: “In counter-terrorism, we are constantly balancing the risk that dangerous people pose to the public with the need to collect evidence strong enough to convict to secure and ensure that they are locked up.

“Mohuissunnath Chowdhury was determined to kill innocent people, but we arrested him at the right time because we were able to collect sufficient evidence to support his plans.”

Sister found guilty of not releasing the conspiracy

Chowdury was found guilty of preparing terrorist acts, distributing a terrorist publication, and possessing information useful for terrorism. His sister Sneha Chowdhury was convicted of not disclosing information about terrorist acts, but was released from a second count of the same charge.

Smith said, “There is no acceptable reason to listen to someone who says they plan to kill innocent people and watch them do it, and then not report it to the police. Sneha Chowdhury has deliberately kept her brother’s terrible secret secret and is now facing the consequences. “

Mohuissunnath Chowdhury is sentenced on March 13, while his sister is sentenced late.

