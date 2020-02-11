Advertisement

President Donald Trump informed attendees of a New Hampshire campaign event on Monday that he believed the late results in the Iowa Caucuses had resulted in the whole process being manipulated so that Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders won took away.

Trump referred to the belief that the 2016 primaries took place behind the scenes of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was later nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate against Trump, a claim that has in fact not been proven.

Because the results of the Iowa Caucus 2020 are still controversial, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, was declared the winner with 26.2 percent of the vote. Buttigieg received 13 state delegates, while Sanders, who received 26.1 percent of the vote, received 12 state delegates.

“Does anyone know who won Iowa?” Trump asked. He then asked participants from the South Carolina Senate, Lindsey Graham, and the Kentucky Senate, Rand Paul, if they had any idea who the winner of the Iowa Congregations was. After Paul and Graham said no, Trump said it was “incredible.”

“Nobody knows who won,” said Trump. “Actually, I think they’re trying to take it from Bernie again. I think Bernie finished second, can you believe it?”

“They do it to you again, Bernie!” Trump added.

Joe Raedle / Getty

On Tuesday in New Hampshire, both Sanders and Buttigieg called for a partial return to the results of the Iowa caucus. Buttigieg has requested the retaking of 66 counties and all Iowa satellite channels. Sanders has requested that 25 districts and three satellite channels be reoccupied.

In a statement, Jeff Weaver, Sanders senior advisor, said that while the final results should not change, “it is a necessary part of ensuring that Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus.”

“All I can say about Iowa is that it was an embarrassment,” Sanders told CNN on Sunday. “It was a shame for the good people of Iowa who take their responsibilities in the Caucuses very seriously. They screwed it up a lot, that’s what the Iowa Democratic Party did. But at the end of the day, the most important thing to me and I don’t know how anyone can discuss it, we ended up with 6,000 votes before everyone else in the first vote. “

“After the realignment process, which is a good process,” Sanders continued, “we landed 2,500 votes before Mayor Buttigieg. If you win a 6,000 or 2,500 vote election from where I come from, you win the primary or caucus.” We are confident that we actually won the Iowa Caucus, and we thank the people of Iowa for it. “

Sanders told MSNBC in 2019: “Some people say that if the system hadn’t been manipulated against me, I would have won the nomination and defeated Donald Trump.”

Weaver told MSNBC on Monday that this year’s democratic nomination process “is currently not being manipulated.”

