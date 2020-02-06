Advertisement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – According to the Swedish police, two four-wheel drive military vehicles weighing almost seven tons were stolen from an army camp northwest of Stockholm.

One of the vehicles was found later, the Swedish armed forces said on Thursday without going into details.

Swedish media reported that it was found in a parking lot near Tillberga, a small town near the military base, where it was stolen in Enkoping, 70 kilometers northwest of the Swedish capital.

The 2.8 meter high and 5.32 meter long vehicles built by BAE Land Systems OMC in South Africa contained no weapons, ammunition or explosives. According to the Swedish armed forces, they are used to transport personnel.

The theft, which was discovered on Wednesday, is said to have taken place overnight from the base in Enkoping. The police said they have launched an investigation and nationwide search for the vehicles.

