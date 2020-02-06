Advertisement

Health officials said Thursday that the third and fourth suspected coronavirus cases were reported in Vancouver’s Metro.

Dr. Provincial Health Commissioner Bonnie Henry said the third and fourth cases are two people from the Wuhan region in the city who are visiting a relative who lives in the Vancouver region. The resident – a woman in her fifties – is said to have contracted the region’s second coronavirus case earlier this week on Tuesday.

According to official figures, the Vancouver resident is the first Canadian case of coronavirus to be transmitted outside of China.

Until Thursday’s confirmation, there were other Canadian cases of the virus – one in Vancouver Metro and three in Ontario – in people who had traveled to Wuhan, China, where the epicenter of the outbreak is located

After the second case was reported in the region earlier this week, Henry had announced that the officers would monitor the infected woman’s household and guests.

On Thursday, Henry confirmed that the visiting relatives of the woman – a man and a woman, both in their thirties – were infected with quarantine and coronavirus. Henry said one of the two visitors showed “a minor illness” and officials believe that one of the two people is the source of the household infection.

The first confirmed case of BC in the Vancouver Coastal Health region was a man in his forties who had traveled to Wuhan. He should relax at home.

The World Health Organization has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency.

According to a WHO management report, there were 28,276 confirmed cases worldwide on February 6, 3,722 of which have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. So far, the virus has resulted in 564 deaths, only one of which has occurred outside of China.

