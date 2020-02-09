Advertisement

High in the 40s with partly cloudy skies in the forecast

February 8, 2020 5:38 p.m.

Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday was a wonderful day in the northwest of the country. Highs were in the 1940s for most of the region with partly cloudy skies. We have occasionally seen light snow and rain.

Night lows are expected to be below freezing for tonight, but we should stay mostly dry.

TODAY’S FORECAST: Lows in the region tonight in most regions hit the 1920s. We saw some rain / snow but it looks like it’s clearing up tonight. We expect partly cloudy skies and light winds. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/WTNnkLatq4

– Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) February 9, 2020

On the way to your Sunday, the conditions look dry, with temperatures that continued in the 1940s. This is the third Sunday in a row with a sunny sky! However, we saw some cloud cover during the day.

FORECAST OF TOMORROW: It looks like we will reach 40 degrees tomorrow in Spokane! We could see sunshine all day long. This is the third Sunday in a row with a sunny sky! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/SYSZGrPtk0

– Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) February 9, 2020

Enjoy these mild conditions because another storm system is coming up next week – and on Thursday we have the chance of rain and snow.

7-DAY FORECAST: 1940s all along the line! Tuesday we reach our highest day of the week with 44 degrees. Another storm system is expected to roll on Thursday and bring us another round of rain / snow. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/0crxqr8isv

– Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) February 9, 2020

