An American rising star is compared to Maria Sharapova.

Amanda Anisimova, currently on number. 29 of the Women’s Tennis Association, has made comparisons with Sharapova. Although it is a bit too early to make such daring comparisons, Anisimova is already presenting a strong case for being the successor to the legend.

Apart from the appearance that Sharapova has, Anisimova also has some references that make her worthy of being compared to “The Siberian Siren”. In fact, tournament director Karl Budge, who has expressed his excitement about Anisimova’s talents, said the world over to see how the American tennis star could follow Sharapova’s footsteps in no time.

According to Budge, the world is no. 29 already has a similar playing style as tennis icon Sharapova. He also emphasized that both Sharapova and Anisimova are managed by the same person and that they both train in Bradenton, Florida.

In the end, Budge predicted that Anisimova’s current position in the tennis world will make her starry in the next decade, Tennis Tonic reported.

“She is very Maria Sharapova-like and is managed by the same manager. Amanda trains in Bradenton in Florida in the same way as Maria and there are many similarities there. She has a very cool attitude and a big, powerful game and one of these players you’ll see at the pointy end of the ladies’ game for the next decade, “Budge noted.

As for Anisimova, she doesn’t mind being compared to an icon. The way she always recognizes Sharapova’s legacy and impeccable skills, however, shows that Anisimova is overwhelmed by the huge compliment.

During this year’s Australian Open, Anisimova explained how influential Sharapova was for her growing up. In an exclusive interview with The Tennis Time, Anisimova revealed her admiration for Sharapova as an athlete. She even stated that tennis of all time is a ‘good person’ on and off the field.

“I came here confidently, I knew that anything was possible, but I didn’t look any further than the nearest match. Winning the first round was great. I hope to win the next, but this is already a huge success,” Anisimova said.

“I have loved Maria since my childhood. She is a good example to follow. I have always liked to watch her competitions and interviews. She is also a good person in life. I love her, “Anisimova said of Sharapova.

Maria Sharapova has accused tournament organizers of favoring men. Photo: AFP / Patrick HAMILTON

