Advertisement

TORONTO –

An analyst and author who accurately predicted 20 of the 21 Oscar predictions in 2018 shares one of the methods he uses to select the winners.

Ben Zauzmer, a graduate in applied mathematics at Harvard, has found a way to combine his passions for mathematics and films to create an Oscar prediction algorithm. In his book “Oscar Metrics: The Math Behind the Biggest Night in Hollywood,” Zauzmer uses data collected from earlier awards and movie review sites such as Rotten Tomatoes to make his Oscar choices.

Zauzmer uses his formula to predict winners for 21 of the 24 Oscar nominations; excluding the three short film categories due to the lack of statistical data about those films.

Advertisement

He says that one way to make accurate predictions is by comparing films that have been nominated in several similar categories. For example, leaders for the best director usually win the best photo.

“Best director has a very strong correlation with best photo and best scenario, but the book discovered that the best film editing is also a sneaky good predictor for the best photo,” Zauzmer said on CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.

Regarding Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards, Zauzmer predicts that the British war film ‘1917’ and the dark comedy ‘Parasite’ are the two most important films to receive the grand prizes of the night.

The “Oscarmetrics” predict “1917” with a 37 percent chance of winning the best photo and his director Sam Mendes with a 54 percent to take the best director home. “Parasite” is not far behind with a 19 percent chance for the film and a 20 percent chance for the director, Bong Joon Ho.

Zauzmer says in the past that his favorites to win have won 77 percent of the time. In 2018, he correctly predicted 20 out of 21. The one who escaped that year was his choice for the best documentary, the French film “Faces Places” that lost to “Icarus” by Netflix.

Although his strategy has been accurate on most occasions, Zauzmer says it cannot predict everything; especially the year “Moonlight” won the Oscar for the best photo in 2017 over the predicted winner, “La La Land.”

“This is one of the classic disruptions in Oscar’s history and certainly the last decade. “La La Land” had won the BAFTAS, the Producers Guild, the top prizes of the Golden Globes and yet it did not win the best photo. This is why mathematics does not predict zero percent or 100 percent for a candidate. Disruptions happen and it is what makes the Oscars exciting, “said Zauzmer.

Advertisement