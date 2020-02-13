Harry Potter author JK Rowling was accused of transphobia for the second time in December 2019.

Feminist London bookstore The Second Shelf donates money to the Mermaids charity for transgender children every time they sell a book by JK Rowling.

The bookstore, which has proudly expressed its support for trans- and non-binary people in the past, announced its plans in a tweet dated February 12th.

“Every time we sell JK Rowling, we donate to mermaids,” tweeted The Second Shelf.

The bookstore, which opened in Soho in 2018 and only sells books by women, added: “Donate this morning! A small amount, but we’re looking forward to more opportunities to contribute to this important organization. “

Harry Potter author JK Rowling was accused of transphobia for the second time in December 2019.

The author advocated a woman who took legal action to protect “gender-critical views” under the British Equalities Act.

The 54-year-old writer hadn’t tweeted since September, but surprisingly returned to assist Maya Forester, who also lost an important lawsuit in December.

Forstater said she lost her job because she tweeted “gender-critical” views. She lost her case because a judge saw her opinion as “absolutist”.

Forstater had said the groundbreaking case could prove that “gender-critical views” are a protected belief under the 2010 Gender Equality Act.

However, the ruling found that “gender-critical” views are not protected under the Equality Act 2010 and that they “do not deserve respect in a democratic society” and that they conflict with the basic human rights of others.

The online response to The Second Shelf’s support was largely positive.

Mermaids, the British charity that supports young people who ask trans and gender issues, simply answered The Second Shelf with “Wizard” and a Wizard emoji.

Activist and author Natasha Devon also replied in one word: LEGENDS.

LEGENDS

– Natasha Devon (@_NatashaDevon), February 13, 2020

The second shelf offers customers rare and antiquarian books, modern first editions, ephemera, manuscripts and rediscovered works by women.

I think this is a wonderful solution to the bookseller’s dilemma of selling the popular works of authors that we disagree with. You really admire them

– Kathrin Shawcross (@KathrinBomb), February 13, 2020

Several people pointed out that this is a similar scheme to carbon offset, but for those with anti-trans views.

Like carbon offsets, but for TERFs!

– ⎔ Alex Marraccini ⎔ (@saintsoftness) February 13, 2020

TERF compensation? I like this.

– You read that he said (@SheRead_HeSaid) February 12, 2020

