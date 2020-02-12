Microsoft has registered a trademark that appears as a ringtone at the USPTO.

Given that the only phone Microsoft is producing is the Surface Duo, the natural assumption is that these are the standard tones we’ll hear when this device rings. The sounds can be heard here in the Microsoft Surface Duo introduction.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kU78s9ExFFA (/ embed)

However, the brand covers a wide range of devices, from PCs and laptops to smartphones. As a result, the sounds can have a broader application, with Microsoft finding that they can apply to:

Computer hardware; computer; Laptop computer; Tablet computers; notebooks; mobile computers; Mobile phones; smartphones; mobile terminals; touch screen; Computer hardware peripherals, namely, headphones, computer keyboards, computer mice, computer pens, headsets, electronic docking stations; Software; Software for mobile phones; Computer software; Software for tablet computers

Listen below:

In any case, the Dulcet tones can be displayed (and even downloaded) here in the USPTO.

via WalkingCat