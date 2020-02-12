TORONTO –

Can words on social media indicate where a genocide could happen?

Christopher Tuckwood thinks so.

“If we look historically at every case of genocide, mass atrocities, many other collective human rights violations, much of it starts with language – language used to identify certain groups, to polarize people, to dehumanize groups and to really verbalize those verbal words move or social violence against physical violence, “he said on CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.

Tuckwood is the executive director of The Sentinel Project, a Canadian non-profit organization that seeks to leverage new technologies to prevent atrocities such as genocides.

For one of its projects, the organization works with collaborators around the world to create keyword lists that can indicate hateful language. A computer program is then run to analyze popular online platforms for those conditions.

Although hate speech is a concern, misinformation is another – and Tuckwood said the two often go hand in hand.

He saw this firsthand while in Kenya, shortly after serious violence between ethnic groups in the Tana River District, 52 people died. Tuckwood asked what had led to the clashes and said he heard that much of the conflict was based on rumors of child abductions, water supply poisoning and rival communities planning attacks.

“Most people couldn’t know if these things were true or not,” he said.

“The information shortage in the area and the rumors that people heard were very important.”

In response, The Sentinel Project created Una Hakika – a text message-based service that essentially acts as a fact checker.

“The idea is to counter this spread of false information and give people access to better information that enables them to make better decisions about how to relate to other communities,” Tuckwood said.