February 11, 2020 6:48 pm

Elenee Dao

RATHDRUM, Idaho – For some of us, picking clothes is a long process. However, this is not a luxury that everyone has. A wardrobe in school helps children who have to wear the same things again and again.

A wardrobe at Mountain View Alternative High School is filled with clothes every week. Without the wardrobe, student Sarah Watson wouldn’t have many clothes to choose from.

“I would probably wear the same outfit three times a week,” said Sarah.

Now she can choose things from shoes to shirts whenever she needs it.

“A lot happened in my house that we had to leave immediately. I couldn’t take a lot of stuff, clothes, or anything like that, ”she said.

One day her teacher took her to the closet and told her to go shopping.

“This outfit also comes from the closet. Shoes, socks, pants, hoodie and my shirt. It helped me a lot.” Sarah pointed to the clothes she was wearing.

Organization Cup of Grace fills baskets with donations from the community or with purchased clothes. The wardrobe was furnished by the Coeur group with some clothes and shelves. Then Cup of Grace came in and added additional shelves and containers for more clothes.

“I am very excited when the trash cans are empty. This means that the clothes go to the children who need them and the children get what they need,” said Vanessa Keck, a volunteer at Cup of Grace.

It is a need that, according to the Cup of Grace, exists throughout the Lakeland School District.

“Another child said it didn’t have socks. Another little girl, she didn’t even understand how it felt to have socks with her snowshoes. It was strange for her because she wasn’t wearing socks, she wasn’t there are so many different stories, ”said Amy Privitt, managing director of Cup of Grace Ministries.

They are grateful at high school students, where almost half of them have lunch free or at a reduced price. Students can come and go at any time and grab as much as they need.

“To be honest, this closet is just a blessing. It helped me because at some point I had nothing left, ”said student Paige Prater. “In fact, quite a few people come in and out in a day and look at the closet. I feel that this is just a big blessing for the school.”

The closet needs more and more clothes and shoes. Keck said they specifically need more men’s pants, but the real challenge is getting clothes that kids would actually wear.

They also have a small bucket for students to write a note in, asking about certain things they may need. Cup of Grace will endeavor to obtain the item the student needs and to give it to them.

Seven of the eleven schools in the Lakeland School District currently have a closet. The organization works to ensure that all schools in the district get a cupboard.

To learn more about how Cup of Grace can help meet these students’ needs, visit their website here.

