A seven and a half year old Cocker Spaniel has undergone a pacemaker implantation in a novel development in the country’s veterinary annals, which veterinarians are the first to describe in India.

An imported pediatric pacemaker was implanted in the dog Khushi, who had developed a complete heart block, which caused her heart rate to drop to 20 beats per minute compared to the normal 60-120.

“Your heart was unable to deliver the impulses necessary for normal cardiac function. The amount of blood flowing from the heart had decreased significantly and the dog had frequent syncope episodes.

“Khushi’s heart rate was dangerously low at 20 beats per minute compared to normal 60-120 beats per minute,” said Dr. Bhanu Dev Sharma, interventional cardiologist for small animals at Max Vets Hospital, Greater Kailash.

According to Sharma, Khushi was a lazy dog.

“It collapsed during an emergency surgery in February last year, but the surgeons managed to resuscitate it. At that time, we discovered that she had a much more serious problem, ”said Sharma, who holds a master’s degree in small animal cardiology from the University of Luxembourg.

As soon as Khushi recovered from her ear surgery, the doctors examined her and a long-term ECG showed a complete heart block.

One from Dr. Bhanu and Dr. Team led by Max Vets Superspecialty Hospital, Kunal Dev Sharma, discussed the case with their European colleagues and planned the pacemaker operation for a dog, which had not previously been carried out in India.

The dog underwent surgery on December 15 and the pacemaker was implanted after an hour and a half of surgery.

“After the pacemaker implantation, Khushi, who was extremely sluggish and lifeless before the operation, felt like puppy age again,” said the Gurgaon owner.

