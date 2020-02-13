The number of COVID-19 corona virus infected aboard a quarantined cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan has continued to increase – making it the largest cluster of the deadly virus outside of China.

A further 44 cases of the disease were identified at the Diamond Princess on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 218. That accounts for more than a third of all cases outside mainland China.

With nearly 6% of the 3,711 passengers and crew now infected, the 952-foot cruise ship also has the highest corona virus infection rate anywhere in the world. Wuhan, China, the city where the disease is thought to have occurred, has nearly 33,000 official cases – but spread over a population of more than 11 million, which is an infection rate of less than 0.3%.

Health experts say the Diamond Princess emphasizes the high risk that an infection will spread in confined spaces. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, environments with close contact, such as cruises, can facilitate the transfer of viruses through droplets or contaminated surfaces.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is docked at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, Japan, on February 10, 2020.

Carl Court – Getty Images

And because of the long duration that passengers are on their ships, traveling on a cruise ship can pose higher risk of infection than other forms of transportation, such as planes and trains, according to Hui-ling Yen, an expert in the field of flu transmission at the University of Hong Kong .

related stories

“If you are exposed to the virus in an aircraft, you probably only have one generation of transmission due to the duration of the flight. The transmission can be sequential during a cruise. One person can infect the other, who can infect the other, “she says. “You could have a continuous transmission trend.”

The last few days have increased exponentially, but the worst can be over, says Yen.

“These few days should have been the peak. Most literature on the virus reported that the average incubation time is approximately 5 days. So if quarantine works, we should see a decline quickly, “adds Yen.

According to Japan Times, 29 of the last batch of 44 people infected with the corona virus are Japanese, with the remaining 15 from other countries. One case is a crew member. A large majority of newly confirmed patients are older.

The passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess are midway through a 14-day quarantine-hit cruise ship. The quarantine began on February 5 after the company heard that a passenger from Hong Kong who had previously been on board had tested positive for the corona virus. The quarantine is set on February 19.

Until that time, passengers are largely limited to their rooms; their main interactions are with crew members who deliver food three times a day, told a number of passengers on the cruise TIME. Since the weekend, they are allowed to go on open decks in shifts for about an hour, provided that they wear face masks and are no closer than 2 meters from each other.

Kent Frasure, a 42-year-old passenger from Portland, Oregon, is alone in his cabin after his wife tested positive for the virus and was taken to a hospital.

“(She has) no symptoms and receives no treatment or medication,” he says. “They check her temperature and vital values ​​every day.”

Receive our Health newsletter. Sign up for the latest health and science news, plus answers to wellness questions and expert tips.

Thank you!



For your safety, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click on the link to confirm your subscription and receive our newsletters. If you do not receive the confirmation within 10 minutes, check your spam folder.

Read more: “If I’m in a bad movie.” Concerns about quarantined ship as more passengers test positive for Coronavirus

As the number of things on the cruise continues to rise sharply, passengers said they wanted everyone on board to be tested. So far, only those who have reported symptoms and who live in the same cabins as passengers who have been diagnosed with the virus have been tested. (It is unclear how many passengers have taken tests, although the Japanese health ministry said Wednesday that 492 samples – including copies of the same people who were collected several times – were collected.)

But a shortage of COVID-19 test kits has prevented health authorities from carrying out widespread testing, with authorities recognizing a “limited capacity for processing virus test samples”.

Given the lack of test kits, officials say they give priority to older passengers and people living in a room without windows. They are tested first and may disembark if they are found to be negative. The Japanese health authorities will place them in designated places when they are on land.

More than 60,000 people worldwide are infected with the virus and more than 1,300 have died. The vast majority of cases are located on the Chinese mainland.

The Diamond Princess is one of the cruise ships caught in the middle of the corona virus outbreak. The Westerdam, which was denied access to five ports, including in Thailand, Taiwan and the American territory of Guam, was finally docked in Cambodia on Thursday morning.

Last week, passengers on the World Dream Hong Kong cruise ships were detained for four days after the company learned that three passengers who had previously sailed on the ship had the virus. Passengers were finally allowed to disembark on Monday after all the crew had tested negative for the virus.

Write to Hillary Leung at [email protected]

. (TagsToTranslate) COVID-19