Peter Weber is dating Two Women this week at The Bachelor, one of which is one of the most popular. The bachelor eliminated a whopping 10 women in two episodes last week, which means that by firing two more, he has only four candidates ahead of the hometown data.

Twitter viewers have condemned Weber for making bad decisions throughout the season, and they’re likely to do the same after sending two non-dramatic candidates home.

First, according to Reality Steve’s spoiler, Natasha Parker is eliminated during her one-on-one interview with Weber. Not much is known about her date or why Weber sent her home. Parker was praised by fans for its authenticity in an otherwise dramatic cast.

The other eliminated woman was one of the leading fan favorites. This comes from online conversations claiming she should be the next bachelorette and that she is too good for Weber. According to Reality Steve, Kelley Flanagan, who Weber had met before filming began, had a three-day appointment on which Weber let her go.

The reasons for Flanagan’s elimination are also unknown, but there may be evidence from last week. When Flanagan had a personal meeting with Weber, he questioned her intentions. Weber claimed that he was more invested in their relationship than Flanagan. The lawyer defended herself and said that she was interested in Weber, but was not sure whether the two were on the same side. She called him up for “reward drama” in the house, which was praised by fans.

The couple decided to continue exploring their relationship despite the difficult conversation. Weber ended the conversation with a private interview saying he had to see Flanagan make some improvements and open more before the process ended. He claimed that Flanagan’s lack of commitment could put her behind other women working to win his heart with her vulnerability.

Eliminations this week mean Weber’s last four are Victoria Fuller, Kelsey Weier, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. Prewett is another big fan favorite that some viewers think is too good for Weber.

Online talks about the next Bachelorette have largely named Prewett and Flanagan. Many Twitter comments urge the couple to leave the show and waste no more time with Weber.

