Christian Bale may become a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Last month, rumors emerged that The Dark Knight star would play a character in Chris Hemsworth’s next solo outing, starring Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Marvel has not confirmed the reports, but new evidence suggests that Bale may be the villain in the film.

Will Christian Bale become a member of “Thor: Love and Thunder” | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Marvel announces ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In the summer, Marvel released a whole series of titles for Phase 4 of the MCU. Among the projects planned to go to the cinema over the next two years, the studio revealed that Hemsworth will be getting a new stand-alone movie like Thor.

Marvel also confirmed that Portman will return to reprise

her role as Jane Foster. Portman is expected to be the next Thor in the

film, although the studio did not reveal exactly how that will work.

In fact, Marvel is very tight about the released plot

details for Love and Thunder. But with the film scheduled to open

theaters in 2021, filming is expected to begin within a few months. Once production

start, we need to learn more.

While we wait for the official word, fans are convinced that Bale

will be introduced in Thor: Love and Thunder and will play

a bad guy who will give Thor money for his money.

Does Bale play a villain in “Thor: Love and Thunder”?

According to us

Got This Covered, internal sources claim that Bale will play one

“Intergalactic villain” in the film that is characterized as being

“Alien.”

Fans originally hoped the British actor would appear

like Beta Ray Bill in the movie, but the character doesn’t fit like one

villain.

It has also been speculated that Bale will appear as Dario

Agger, an antagonist in the Mighty Thor storyline from the comics. The

the only problem with this theory is that Agger comes from the earth. Of course he can morpheren

in a minotaur, but he is definitely not an intergalactic being.

There is one theory that matches the insider’s information. A little Thor

fans have speculated that Bale was tapped to play the role of Gorr the God

Butcher. Gorr hunts for gods everywhere

universe and Thor are one of his greatest goals.

We can’t say for sure if Bale will play Gorr, but it definitely sounds like something that would make Thor: Love and Thunder interesting.

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

Gorr the God Butcher is directly connected to Thor in the comics.

The villain grew up on a planet that has no name and was taught to place everything

of his faith in gods. But after his gods had not answered his prayers, Gorr

turned their backs on them and promised to kill them all.

The character is not mentioned at any point in the MCU, so

the door is absolutely open for Bale to take it.

Many people see who suggest that Christian Bale plays Gorr the Butcher in “THOR: Love and Thunder”

Please tell me about Gorr the Butcher, fans of comic books. I’m intrigued. Do I have to be excited? pic.twitter.com/fRxbm0jTe9

– Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) 4 February 2020

Some fans have even made art that shows how Bale could look like Gorr the God Butcher. We must admit that Bale is certainly a good addition to Phase 4 of the MCU.

Marvel has of course kept silent about the casting of Bale, but fans

are clearly enthusiastic about the rumors.

Will Bale become a member of the MCU?

Director Taika Waititi is expected to start filming Thor: Love and Thunder this summer. That means that casting for the project is in full swing and it is possible that Bale has already committed to the project.

If Bale joins the MCU, this will be his first appearance in a

superhero film since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Until we know more, Bale recently appeared in the criticism

critically acclaimed film, Ford v Ferrari, which has earned more than $ 200 from the box

office.

The actor won an Oscar for his role in The Fighter. He was

also nominated for his role in American Hustle, Vice and The

Big Short and would be a great asset to the studio.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters

November 5, 2021.

