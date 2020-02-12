Advertisement

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal speaks in front of the crowd at the party center after the party’s election victory in Delhi on Tuesday Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

New Delhi: The BJP’s polarization campaign, based on protests against Shaheen Bagh’s citizenship law in Delhi, helped the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won all five seats – Ballimaran, Matia Mahal, Mustafabad, Okhla and Seelampur Make up 50 percent of the population.

The AAP placed Muslim candidates in all five places.

These included Shoaib Iqbal at the meeting place of Matia Mahal, Imran Hussain in Ballimaran, Amanatullah Khan in Okhla, Haji Yunus in Mustafabad and Abdul Rehman in Seelampur.

There are seven other constituencies in which the Muslim population is between 30 and 50 percent – Shahdara, Babarpur, Seemapuri, Sadarbazar, Nand Nagri, Kirari and Chandni Chowk.

Although the AAP won in all these 12 seats, the congress voted according to the EG in Sadar Bazar, Babarpur, Kirari and Shahdara went exclusively to the BJP.

The BJP did not select a single Muslim candidate in the Delhi elections.

The congress, which traditionally dominated the minority votes in the state capital with 13 percent of the Muslim population, was not in sight this time because the party was in third or fourth place in all these Muslim-dominated places.

The Election Commission data analyzed by ThePrint suggests that most of the 2015 Congress votes – Matia Mahal, Mustafabad, Chandni Chowk, Seelampur, Seemapuri – of these 12 constituencies went to the AAP.

In Matia Mahal the congress had received 26.75 percent of the vote in 2015, which decreased to 3.85 percent in 2020 – a decrease of 22.9 percentage points.

The AAP received 59.23 percent of the vote in 2015, an increase of over 16 percentage points to 75.96 percent in 2020. The BJP, which received 11.33 percent votes in 2015, has now received 19.24 percent votes – an increase of 7.91 percentage points.

In Okhla and Ballimaran, congress votes went to both the AAP and the BJP.

In Ballimaran, the congressional share of the vote decreased from 13.8 percent in 2015 to 4.73 percent.

The AAP had received 59.7 percent of the vote in 2015, this time it was 64.65 percent.

The BJP, which reached 24.3 percent in 2015, improved its vote share to 29.03 percent.

Mustafabad, formerly at BJP, now at AAP

The interesting constituency is Mustafabad, which was held by the BJP in 2015 but is now being transferred to the AAP.

In 2015, BJP candidate Jagdish Pradhan won the seat with 35.33 percent of the vote. The congress had 31.68 percent votes and the AAP 23.06 percent.

In 2020, the congress received only 2.89 percent of the vote – a decrease of 28.79 percentage points. The majority of votes went to AAP candidate Haji Hunus, who received 53.2 percent of the vote and won the seat.

The BJP improved its share of votes to 42 percent.

Biryani & Shaheen Bagh

During the election campaign in Delhi, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP leaders deliberately avoided going to Shaheen Bagh – where Muslims have been protesting the CAA for two months.

Even when the chief of the Bhim army, Chandrashekhar Azad, dominated the television screens with a copy of the constitution and was surrounded by a large gathering of Muslims in Jama Masjid, the AAP leaders stayed away.

The AAP was believed to be concerned that her visits to Shaheen Bagh or Jama Masjid would give the BJP the opportunity to project it as a party trying to appease the Muslims.

The BJP nevertheless did so with a large number of its leaders, including Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, and UP chief, Yogi Adityanath, and repeatedly raised the issue of Shaheen Bagh at demonstrations at its rallies.

Adityanath said a Pakistani minister supported Kejriwal because “he knows that only Kejriwal can provide Biryani to the protesters in Shaheen Bagh.”

In the midst of a community-polarized campaign, Shaheen Bagh became the BJP’s central polling station – so much so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Adityanath played a prominent role throughout their campaign.

Meanwhile, the AAP election campaign focused exclusively on governance.

Even when the party was cornered by the BJP to discuss issues such as removing protesters from Shaheen Bagh or disrupting traffic in the region, Kejriwal shifted responsibility to the central government, under whose supervision the Delhi police are responsible acts.

