MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

A report claims that AirPods and AirPods Pro manufacturers are influenced by the 2019 nCoV

This means that the production of AirPods is slow or has stopped, which means that the device has been delayed

Manufacturers and suppliers are being hit hard by the spread of Coronavirus in China

The current Coronavirus outbreak in China has a major impact on Apple’s plans to release more AirPods and AirPods Pro units this year, a report claims.

Apple has temporarily closed its stores, offices and factories in China to mitigate the effects of nCoV on its operations in the Asian country. Previous reports show that the current outbreak affects the production and eventual introduction of its new products, including the successor to the iPhone SE.

Now a new report says that the production of the AirPods is also being affected. This is how the current Coronavirus issue affects the production of AirPods.

suppliers

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, the Cupertino technology giant has ordered 45 million AirPods and AirPods Pro units for the first half of the year. However, sources that spoke on the news site showed that suppliers and assemblers are having problems due to the outbreak and may not be able to produce enough units on time.

The AirPods Pro is currently out of stock in Apple’s online and offline stores, as well as in retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. The non-Pro AirPods are still in stock, but the quantities are almost empty.

Three major AirPods manufacturers – Luxshare Precision Industry (also known as Luxshare-ICT), Inventec and Goertek have already stopped the majority of production since the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the sources said. All three still have sufficient supplies for a minimum of two weeks of production, but must receive new supplies from component manufacturers throughout China.

All three manufacturers are scheduled to resume operations on Monday, but are expected to reach only 50% of production utilization due to limited availability of stocks, the sources said. This number does not increase unless parts suppliers in China can supply them with the required parts and components.

“We really have to wait and see what happens next week. If the assemblers couldn’t get enough parts within two weeks, that’s a big problem, “said a source.

Labor

Apart from the need to receive fresh stocks, the companies are also still looking at the consequences that resuming productions will entail. Although the companies understand that continuing production means that more units can be shipped according to Apple’s orders, they also understand that even if only one employee is sick from nCoV, this means a return of the virus to the production facilities.

And once the virus is back, companies can be forced to quarantine employees or close their factories again, which means a new production delay.

AirPods Pro Photo: Aconcagua

