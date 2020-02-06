Advertisement

With election day on the doorstep, politicians are preparing for the last days of the acquisition.

But what can voters expect from the weather on Saturday?

While Thursday is set to continue, Met Éireann’s trend this week to stay dry with clear spells will change on Friday.

It should start bright, but bursts of rain start in the morning, followed by sometimes “more stubborn” and heavy rain.

On the big day itself, Saturday, February 8th, Met Éireann predicts that morning will be the best part of the day.

They say it will be a mostly dry start before rain and wind blow in.

They predict: “Heavy rain and strong and gusty south winds move east across the country, bringing with it the risk of very strong winds with storms along all coasts and strong winds on the northwest coast.”

Saturday night it will be “cold and mostly dry for a while” before another rain shower arrives “before morning in the western areas”.

According to the forecast, the current signs indicate that “on Sunday, along with heavy rain, very strong to almost stormy strength and a gusty southwest wind will develop when Storm Ciara is in the north of the country”.

