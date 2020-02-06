Advertisement

OPPO is planning a Find X successor named Find X2, which will be released later this month. Specifically, Chinese technology giant will unveil the Find X2 smartphone at its MWC event on February 22, exactly eleven days after Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the company will launch the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Buds +, and Galaxy Z Flip ,

Brian Shen, Vice President of OPPO, previously confirmed that the screen will be central to the device and that there will be other “industry leading features”. Unfortunately, the smartphone is not equipped with an under-screen camera, and according to the vice president, there are currently many obstacles to the mass production of the smartphone with an under-screen camera.

According to earlier rumors, the OPPO Find X2 will have a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The latest powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, which was developed for flagship smartphones, serves as the power supply for the smartphone. It is rumored that the smartphone has 50 W of wireless charging, which is likely to be much faster than most wired charging options.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OPP Find X2 will include the new 48-megapixel primary sensor IMX689 from Sony, a secondary sensor IMX708 in addition to the ultra-wide shooter and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom.

