Viewers have known for a while that something was wrong with Kate’s friend Marc on This Is Us, and the February 11 episode began to delve into what that was exactly. During the Kate-focused episode in the “Hell Of A Week” trilogy, Marc was verbally and emotionally offensive to teen Kate, embarrassed about her weight and her interests, calling her names and even kicking her out of the woods in the middle of the car an evening. All that is a lot to experience as a teenager in your first real romance, so it is no surprise that Hannah Zeile, who plays teenager Kate, thinks that Marc’s and Kate’s relationship are Kate’s future relationships with people like her husband Toby and her mother has influenced Rebecca.

“The person who defined her first relationship (was) Marc, who verbally abused her and called her” fat face “and pushed her down and made her feel insecure,” says Zeile. “That is her first experience with a relationship.” Zeile says she now sees those uncertainties reappearing in adult Kate’s marriage to Toby.

Kate’s struggle with her weight existed before Marc, but her uncertainties about this are certainly aggravated by him. Kate feels insecure again when she sees Toby lose weight and talks to another woman at his CrossFit spot in the current timeline. “You can see (her) starting a kind of spiral,” says Zeile. “I think she reflects the same feelings she had when she was a teenager.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

It looks like it. Like many survivors, Kate seems to be guilty of Marc’s abuse, as if something that she is doing is actually causing it. “Kate (feels) like, well, if only I was thinner, if I was more beautiful, if I was more interesting to him, if I was funnier, he might not behave like that … and it’s just not true,” Zeile says. “It’s not something you do, it’s actually the other person.” It is similar to where she and Toby are currently; Kate seems to think she is responsible for Toby’s feelings about Jack, or at least that she should be able to solve it. It is Rebecca who finally reminds her that it is up to Toby to get into fatherhood and work out his feelings and that Kate is more than strong enough to walk away from the relationship if it doesn’t serve her best interests.

Tuesday’s episode ends on a cliffhanger by Rebecca, Kevin and Randall on their way to the cabin to help teen Kate, with a feeling that something is not right. Given how confronting Marc can be, their arrival is probably not welcomed warmly. Zeile could not reveal what happened next, but she did say that when the storyline finally ends, “viewers will feel rewarded” and “feel satisfied”, even if they are frustrated by the teasers this season and flash ahead.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

For Zeile, her reward is just to play this teenage Kate and fill in some missing pieces for fans about why mature Kate is the way she is, especially with regard to this romantic past. She says she knows that portraying this story would be “challenging and heartbreaking”, but that it could also help to contextualize Kate’s struggles and “ongoing problems.” Zeile says: “I think this was just another layer to peel off and it gives you the feeling that you know the character Kate Pearson more as a whole. We see with (actor) Chrissy (Metz) where Kate ends up, but it’s really nice to be able to play the missing puzzle pieces and fill in the blanks. “

And more spaces must be entered when This Is Us returns to NBC on 18 February.

If you or someone you know experiences domestic violence, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.

